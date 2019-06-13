Gazprom Neft is currently undertaking a full-scale modernisation programme at its Omsk and Moscow refineries, involving cumulative investment of more than RUB550 billion. The first stage of this modernisation has involved the construction and reconstruction of key technological facilities, allowing the complete transition to the production of Euro-5 fuels, significantly improving energy efficiency and environmental friendliness in production. The second phase of the modernisation programme is ongoing, as a result of which refining depth (the conversion factor) and the production of light petroleum products will increase.
Gazprom Neft’s Omsk Refinery continues construction of its “Biosphere” wastewater treatment facility
Installation of a tank block at the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery’s “Biosphere” wastewater treatment facility — one of the key projects in the second phase of refinery modernisation being implemented by Gazprom Neft since 2008 — is coming to an end. The Biosphere will increase efficiency in wastewater treatment, which is now expected to reach 99.9 percent, delivering almost complete “closed-cycle” water usage and reducing the burden on municipal wastewater treatment plants. Investment in the Biosphere facility stands at RUB19 billion and represents one of Gazprom Neft’s most important projects in the Omsk region. Construction is expected to be complete by 2021.
Construction of the Biosphere was started in November 2017, with Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov, Governor of the Omsk Oblast Alexander Burkov and CEO of the Gazprom Neft Omsk Refinery Oleg Belyavsky taking part in the official ground-breaking ceremony. The Biosphere forms part of the comprehensive action plan under the federal “Clean Air” project, itself part of the national “Ecology” project.
