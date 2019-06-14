Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market (2019-2025) to Witness a CAGR of 31.1%, Dominated by Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism Group, UiPath, Be Informed, OpenSpan, and Jacada

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Software, Service), By Application (BFSI, Retail), By Organization, By Service, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global robotic process automation (RPA) market size is expected to reach USD 3.97 billion by 2025, according to a new study. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period. Different organizations in different sectors are increasingly challenged by the growing competition due to shift in technology and consumer preferences.



The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation solutions has enabled organizations to tackle such challenges while meeting consumer expectations. Moreover, these technologies focus on enhancing the employee experience rather than replacing them. One of such technologies gaining rapid traction is RPA, which handles repetitive and rule-based tasks without human intervention. Thus, RPA enables organizations to automate repetitive functions and focus more on core business tasks.



In Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) that face business limitations, in terms of financial and human resources allocation, the implementation of RPA is expected to provide growth avenues. As the deployment of robotic process automation can assist an organization to keep its operations as lean as possible. Also, the use of automation technologies has become a crucial factor to gain long-term profitable growth. These software bots exhibit the maximum efficiency and can work 24/7 through the year on their assigned task, which results in achieving accelerated productivity.



Moreover, deployment of RPA increases the quality of services to the end-users as it eliminates the potential of human error that results in inconsistency in process execution. Furthermore, RPA offers organizations with comprehensive intelligence and assists the users with actionable information and better insights. The role of technology in a complex business environment is evolving continuously. The ever-increasing stringency of regulations and necessary compliance functions hamper employee efficiency.



With the deployment of RPA, organizations can achieve greater compliance. Furthermore, the RPA processes are customizable aimed at operating with the existing, as well as new standards and regulations. Thus, automation technologies can help organizations streamline different structured processes at a lower cost.



Key Findings

Services type segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Consulting service was valued at USD 179.8 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness a healthy growth in near future

Implementation services is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 33.5% over the forecast period

Large enterprise segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market and is projected to reach USD 2.51 billion by 2025

BFSI application segment led the market in 2018; however, SME segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

North America is expected to be the dominant region while Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth

Some of the key companies in the market include Automation Anywhere, Inc.; Blue Prism Group Plc; UiPath; Be Informed B.V.; OpenSpan; and Jacada, Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Purchased Database

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.5 List to Data Sources

1.6 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Objective



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Definitions

4.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Snapshot

5.2 Global RPA Market

5.3 Regional Business Analysis

5.4 Type Business Analysis

5.5 Services Business Analysis

5.6 Organization Business Analysis

5.7 Application Business Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Market Variable Analysis

5.9.1 Driver

5.9.1.1 Need for reduced operational costs and increased efficiency

5.9.1.2 Growing demand for automation of business processes

5.9.2 Restraint

5.9.2.1 Rigidness of employees to switch from manual to automated process

5.10 Business Environment Analysis Tool

5.10.1 RPA PEST analysis

5.10.2 RPA Porter's Analysis

5.11 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

5.12 Use Case Study



Chapter 6 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

6.1 Company Market Share Analysis



Chapter 7 RPA Market: Type Segment Analysis

7.1 Software

7.2 Services



Chapter 8 RPA Market: Services Segment Analysis

8.1 Consulting

8.2 Implementation

8.3 Training



Chapter 9 RPA Market: Organization Segment Analysis

9.1 Large Enterprise

9.2 SME



Chapter 10 RPA Market: Application Segment Analysis

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Pharma & Healthcare

10.4 Retail

10.5 Telecom & IT

10.6 Others



Chapter 11 RPA Market: Regional Outlook

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Latin America

11.5 MEA



Chapter 12 Company Profile

12.1 Atos SE

12.2 Automation Anywhere Inc.

12.3 Be Informed B.V.

12.4 Blue Prism Group Plc

12.5 Cicero Inc.

12.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

12.7 Genfour

12.8 Genpact Ltd

12.9 Infosys Ltd

12.10 IPsoft, Inc.

12.11 Jacada, Inc.

12.12 Kofax Ltd.

12.13 Kryon Systems

12.14 OpenConnect Systems Inc.

12.15 OpenSpan Inc.

12.16 Sutherland Global Services Inc.

12.17 Thoughtonomy

12.18 UiPath Inc.

12.19 Verint Systems Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bac1in

