Global and China Commercial Vehicle Industry Report, 2019-2023: Focus on Bus and Truck Manufacturers

In terms of design and technical characteristics, commercial vehicles are vehicles that are used to transport people and goods. They include trucks that are designed and equipped for carrying goods and buses that have more than nine seats and are used to carry a large number of passengers and their carry-on baggage.



Compared with air transport, rail transport, water transport and other modes of transport, highway transport has a door-to-door advantage and high-cost performance. By the end of 2018, the length of China's highways totaled 4,846,500 kilometers, increasing by 73,100 kilometers as compared to 2017; road density reached 50.48 km/100 sq.km., increasing by 0.76 km/100 sq.km. as compared to 2017; the freight traffic of highways reached 39.57 billion tons, increasing by 7.30% YOY; the freight turnover of highways reached 7,124.92 billion ton-km, increasing by 6.70% YOY. The growing highway traffic boosts the demand for commercial vehicles.



The production volume of commercial vehicles in China increased from 3,791,000 units in 2014 to 4,371,000 units in 2018. Although it showed a YOY decrease in 2015, it kept rising from 2016 to 2018. Especially in 2018 when the production and sales of automobiles declined, the production and sales of commercial vehicles both achieved growth.



China's commercial market is deeply influenced by policies. For example, from 2014 to 2015, the Chinese government released some restrictive policies on commercial vehicles, which led to a decline in commercial vehicle production. In 2016, the government started to subsidize the commercial vehicle industry and took other encouraging measures, which pushed up the production of commercial vehicles to some extent. When the tolls on highways began to be collected based on actual load, the sales volume of light trucks increased. When the emission standards were raised, enterprises accelerated technological innovation and the sales volume of new energy commercial vehicles increased.



With the improvement of road networks and the development of rural roads, both the freight traffic and passenger traffic of China's highways will continue to grow from 2019 to 2023, which will stimulate the demand for commercial vehicles. In 2018, the fixed-asset investment in China reached CNY 63,563.60 billion, increasing by 5.90% YOY. The growth rate of fixed-asset investment has a great impact on the development of China's commercial vehicle industry, especially the truck sub-industry. To ensure annual GDP growth rate of no less than 6%, from 2019 to 2023, the Chinese government will certainly increase investment in fixed assets, especially in infrastructure projects, which will drive the demand for commercial vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of the Commercial Vehicle Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Commercial Vehicles

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicles

1.1.2 Classification of Commercial Vehicles

1.2 Overview of the Global Commercial Vehicle Industry

1.2.1 Global Production Volume of Commercial Vehicles

1.2.2 Global Demand for Commercial Vehicles

1.3 Parameters and Assumptions

1.3.1 Assumption Bases

1.3.2 Data Sources



2 Analysis of the Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2018-2019

2.1 Development Environment for the Commercial Vehicle Industry

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis on Supply of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2014-2018

2.2.1 Production Volume of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2014-2018

2.2.2 Production Volume of Trucks

2.2.3 Production Volume of Buses

2.2.4 Production Volume of New Energy (Electric) Commercial Vehicles

2.3 Analysis of Demand for Commercial Vehicles in China

2.3.1 Major Consumers of Commercial Vehicles

2.3.2 Market Size of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2014-2018

2.3.3 Major Sales Channels of Commercial Vehicles in China

2.3.4 Sales of Commercial Vehicles by Vehicle Type in China, 2014-2018

2.3.5 Sales of Commercial Vehicles by Fuel Type in China, 2015-2017

2.3.6 Sales of Buses by Use in China, 2014-2018

2.3.7 Sales of Commercial Vehicles (Buses) by Size in China, 2014-2018

2.3.8 Sales of Trucks by Type in China, 2014-2018

2.3.9 Sales Volume of New Energy Commercial Vehicles in China

2.4 Analysis on Import and Export of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2014-2018

2.4.1 Import of Commercial Vehicles in China

2.4.2 Export of Commercial Vehicles in China



3 Competition in China's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2014-2018

3.1 Barriers to Entry in China's Commercial Vehicle Industry

3.1.1 Absolute Cost Advantage Barrier

3.1.2 Policy Barrier

3.1.3 Brand Barrier

3.1.4 Technical Barrier

3.2 Competition Structure of China's Commercial Vehicle Industry



4 Analysis of Major Manufacturers of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2018-2019

4.1 Bus Manufacturers

4.1.1 Jiangling Motors Co., Ltd.

4.1.2 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

4.1.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

4.1.4 Nanjing Iveco Automobile Co., Ltd.

4.1.5 SAIC Maxus Automotive Co., Ltd.

4.1.6 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

4.1.7 Baoding Changan Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4.1.8 Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd.

4.1.9 Renault Brilliance Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd.

4.1.10 Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.

4.2 Truck Manufacturers

4.2.1 China FAW Group Corporation

4.2.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

4.2.3 CNHTC Jinan Truck Co., Ltd.

4.2.4 Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd.

4.2.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

4.2.6 SAIC Iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.

4.2.7 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd.

4.2.8 Dayun Automobile Co., Ltd.

4.2.9 Anhui Hualing Automobile Co., Ltd.

4.2.10 Xuzhou XCMG Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

4.2.11 Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

4.2.12 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive Co., Ltd.

4.2.13 Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

4.2.14 Shandong Kama Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



5 Analysis of Raw Material Costs and Prices of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2016-2019

5.1 Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Costs in China, 2016-2019

5.2 Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Prices in China, 2016-2019



6 Forecast on Development of China's Commercial Vehicle Industry, 2019-2023

6.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Commercial Vehicle Industry

6.2 Forecast on Supply of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2019-2023

6.2.1 Forecast on Production Volume of Commercial Vehicles in China, 2019-2023

6.2.2 Forecast on Product Structure

6.3 Forecast on Demand for Commercial Vehicles in China, 2019-2023

6.3.1 Overall Demand

6.3.2 Demand by Market Segment

6.4 Prospect of China's New Energy Commercial Vehicle Market



