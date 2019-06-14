Industry Essence Published a New Handbook Report on AI Accelerator Market for Venture Capitalists

IndustryEssence-MarketResearch-Consulting-Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning-Neuromorphic-Computing-BestCompany-Top-Company-Quality-Reports-Syndicate 500 Startups Accel Partners AI Capital Alpine Technology Fund Amadeus Capital Partners AME Cloud Ventures Andreessen Horowitz ASGARD Balderton Capital Battery Ventures Bessemer Ventures Bloomberg Beta Bpifrance C4 Ventures Charles River VC Citi Ventures C •Adapteva, aiCTX, AImotive, AISpeech, AlphaICs, Anaflash, Bitmain, BrainChip, Cambricon, Canaan, Cerebras, Chipintelli, Cornami, DEEP VISION, DeepScale, Eesay Tech, Enflame, Esperanto Technologies, Eta Compute, Flex Logix, Graphcore, GreenWaves Technol

Industry Essence's latest market research report states- 38% VC professionals favored AI Chipset/Hardware market for investment over other emerging technologies

This is one of a kind market research report guide published by Industry Essence for Venture Capitalists. The report is adding a great value to multiple emerging technology Venture Capitalists” — Kevin, Senior Growth Manager at Industry Essence

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Essence published a handbook on "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Accelerator Market Guide for Venture Capitalists: Investment Trends, Technological Insights, High-Growth Potential Markets, Promising Startups, & Forecasts 2018-2025"Joseph Schumpeter (1883-1950), an Austrian economist, economic historian & capitalist developed innovation theory of trade cycles in 1942. According to Schumpeter’s ‘Creative Destruction’ theory, creative destruction is a process in which new technologies, new products, new methods of production and distribution make old ones obsolete, forcing existing entrepreneurs to quickly adapt to a new environment or fail. Schumpeter’s theory is still appropriate in the Artificial Intelligence era. Industry has seen striking growth in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the past decade. The technology isn’t completely new to us; though the term “AI” initially coined in 1955, scholars have been originating it from centuries. AI and Internet of Things (IOT) have propelled industrial revolution 4.0, which is projected to completely transform our lives. Considering major developments in the AI, Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) technologies, Industry Essence has published several technology and market research reports in the past, covering AI hardware, software, and service markets. However, after conducting over 400 primary interviews for our AI and associated technology research reports, our team identified a need to offer a comprehensive market and technological insight research report, particularly for investors. Just to be sure, we then connected with around 52 Venture Capitalists (VCs) over the globe and discussed on rapidly growing AI, ML, & DL technology markets, VCs role, investor specific market insight needs, technological research needs, and on other associated areas. From these discussions, we learn the need to work on a specific syndicate research report related to- AI accelerators/chipsets for VCs, angel investors, incubators, corporate investors, banks, investment bankers, and government agencies.Get PDF Sample Brochure for Professional & Technical insights at industryessence.com/index.php/reports/details/626The AI technology adoption rate was tripled globally in 2018, with one in seven companies have adopted the technology. Maturing AI technology, increasing awareness and investments, falling technology cost, and easy availability of open source APIs are motivating the enterprises to adopt the technology quickly. Chinese companies are frontrunners in terms of AI adoption rate, around 31% companies have already adopted the AI technology in some form in mainstream operations and rests are rapidly finding their ways to implement it. US ranked second with 23% AI adoption rate, followed by India, UK, France, Germany, Japan, and many others.Considering the huge potential of AI to create a massive impact on global economies in the coming years, investors are aggressively investing in AI technology startups. In 2018, Venture Capitalists (VCs) invested around 25 Billion USD worldwide in AI technology startups. In past six years, the market has witnessed hefty million dollar investments in AI startups. AI Accelerator market offers range of attractive investment opportunities for VCs. The AI technology market can be segmented by different AI accelerators by infrastructure, technology types, chipset type, processors, by technology types, innovative AI computing, end-user industry applications, regions and countries. Industry Essence is analyzing these market segments and potential investment opportunities for VCs.While conducting primary interviews, we came across different challenges faced by VCs and startups at different stages, our analyst team has analyzed and offered solutions and recommendations on these topics.In this research report, we comprehensively analyze AI Accelerator market including AI network and memory segments and cloud/datacenter & on edge accelerators. The report will definitely add a great value at multiple decision points for VCs, right from primary market understanding to VC investment decisions at various funding stages in AI startups. There are more than 5000 startups worldwide, developing AI, ML, DL, and other intelligent technologies. In this report, we are analyzing entire market ecosystem, analyzing VCs (investors), Intellectual Property (IP) vendors, technology giants, startup ecosystem, IC & semiconductor companies, and end industry users.Hey! Have you already invested in AI accelerator/chipset company/companies and looking to invest in a technology pioneer? Yes, there’s plenty of room! In past couple of years, few startups are innovating at architecture level to accelerate neural networks to next level. It includes optical computing, analog computing, Processing in Memory (PiM), and neuromorphic computing architectures. These startups are projected to disrupt the market exceptionally in the coming years, therefore VCs can go a step further and invest in these multi-billion dollar technologies. We’ve analyzed a range of promising startups working on these innovative technologies and profiled them in the report.AI Data Center Accelerator Market is segmented on the basis of technologies- machine learning, natural language processing, vision computing, and contextual computing. Machine learning market is further sub segmented as- deep learning, supervised learning, un-supervised learning, and reinforcement learning among others.A list of Venture Capitalists actively investing in AI & Associated Technologies500 StartupsAccel PartnersAI CapitalAlpine Technology FundAmadeus Capital PartnersAME Cloud VenturesAndreessen HorowitzASGARDBalderton CapitalBattery VenturesBessemer VenturesBloomberg BetaBpifranceC4 VenturesCharles River VCCiti VenturesCognitive VenturesCombient ABComcast VenturesComet labsData CollectiveDell Technologies CapitalEnterprise IrelandEntrepreneur FirstEricsson VenturesFelicis VenturesFirst RoundFirstMarkFounder CollectiveFounders FundGE VenturesGeneral CatalystGGV CapitalGoogle venturesHorizons VenturesIA VenturesIn-Q-TelIntel CapitalKhosla VenturesKima VenturesLDV capitalLightspeed Venture PartnersLocalglobeLondon Co-Investment FundLux CapitalM12 VC (Microsoft)Madrona Venture GroupMahindra PartnersMotorola Solutions Venture CapitalNew Enterprise AssociatesOctopus VenturesPassion CapitalPi VenturesPlug and PlayQualcomm VenturesRakuten VenturesReal VenturesRobert Bosch VCRRE VenturesSAIC CapitalSalesforce VenturesSamsung VenturesSEED Capital DenmarkSeedcampSequoia CapitalSocial StartsSoftbankSOSVSunstone CapitalSV AngelTechstarsTencentTouchstone InnovationsTrue VenturesTwo Sigma VenturesWipro VenturesY CombinatorZeroth AIZetta Venture PartnersZhenFun



