Philips Research wins Dutch Hendrik Lorentz Award for its pioneering use of data science and artificial intelligence in healthcare

Philips’ AI-powered adaptive intelligence solutions help people to live healthy lifestyles, improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the patient and staff experience

Amsterdam, the Netherlands Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that its global research organization was awarded the Hendrik Lorentz Award for its pioneering role in the digital transformation of healthcare by applying data science and artificial intelligence (AI). The award, which is part of the Dutch Data Science Awards, was presented to Philips’ Chief Technology Officer and head of Research, Henk van Houten, at a ceremony in Den Bosch, the Netherlands.

From building intelligent and personalized consumer solutions that are tailored and adaptive to people’s unique needs to creating an ecosystem of AI assets aimed at augmenting clinicians in their daily work, Philips is applying AI to help consumers adopt healthy lifestyles and support health systems improve outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance patient care and staff experience.

“We believe that AI is offering unprecedented opportunities to transform healthcare delivery around the world and we are highly motivated to deliver the needed change through innovation, co-created with our clinical and academic partners,” said Henk van Houten. “The biggest challenge is combining AI and other technologies with a deep understanding of the context in which they are used, which is why Philips puts people – patients, clinicians and individual citizens – at the center of healthcare transformation and innovation.”

Philips ranks among the top three companies in the world in terms of AI-related patent applications in healthcare. Practical examples of AI-driven innovations developed by Philips that the jury took into account when deciding on the winner include a machine learning based system called OncoSignal that measures signaling pathway activity in individual tumor samples to diagnose different cancer types and predict targeted therapy response; the company’s SmartSleep DeepSleep Headband , which applies deep learning to classifying sleep staging based on EEG data and providing auditory stimulation to the wearer to prolong deep sleep so that they get more rest. Philips’ Intellivue Guardian patient monitoring/early-warning scoring system, its CareSage predictive analytics for elderly care, and its IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology clinical decision support (CDS) software were also cited in the award nomination.

“Today’s award is not just an acknowledgement of the innovation power of Philips, it’s a recognition of all the hard work and effort that has been put in over the years by the hospitals, doctors, clinicians, patient advocates, universities, and consumer groups that collaborate with us to improve people’s lives,” Henk van Houten added. “Without them, it would simply not have been possible.”

Founded in 1914, Philips Research is one of the largest private research organizations in the world, employing approximately 1,200 professionals and 50 nationalities. It has a global presence with sites in Europe, North America, China and India.

The Hendrik Lorentz award

The Hendrik Lorentz award is the ‘best industry application’ award in the Dutch Data Science Awards . The awards are a joint initiative between the Royal Dutch Association for Science (KHMW – Koninklijke Hollandsche Maatschappij der Wetenschappen) and the Big Data Alliance (BDA), aimed at putting exceptional innovative entrepreneurship and scientific research in the field of data science in the spotlight. They are supported by the University of Amsterdam, AIMMS, Lubbers De Jong, Oracle, Elsevier and ORTEC.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 77,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

