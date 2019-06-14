Everybody Has A Book Inside Of Them: How To Bring It Out - Just Released

Great Read! Author: Ann Marie Sabath

Ever been told "You should write a book?" Most of us have. Everybody has a story in them. Ann Marie Sabath teaches you exactly how to get that book out of you.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have a great story to tell but find the idea of writing a book daunting—get help from a pro! Author of ten books, Ann Marie Sabath makes the whole process so much easier with a simple, proven format she shares in her new book, Everybody Has A book Inside Of Them: How To Bring It Out.So what skills have highly productive authors mastered that enable them to put words on paper so efficiently? In her new book, Sabath and her army of 15 colleagues share valuable insights, easy-to-follow guidelines and simple advice that can be put into practice immediately to help budding writers tap into the ideas inside them and translate those concepts into published works.Between the covers of Everybody Has A Book Inside Of Them, Sabath expertly tackles 49 topics that cover every aspect of the writing process, including:• How long does it take to write a book?• Why knowing your reader is a must before you begin• Why to stop writing while you are ahead• What seasoned authors would tell their younger selves• How bestselling authors structure their booksInfused with honesty, Sabath’s sense of humor and words of encouragement, Everybody Has A Book Inside Of Them will help readers get their writing engines revved, overcome common excuses and obstacles, and make the process of authoring a book easier than expected.Ann Marie Sabath is the founder of At Ease Inc., a 32-year-old business consulting firm. In addition to Everybody Has A Book Inside Of Them, she has written nine other books that have been translated into eight languages. Her last book, What Self-Made Millionaires Do That Most People Don’t became the Spring 2018 Top Selling Business Book for Career Press. Sabath’s books have been recognized by USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Inc., Condé Naste Traveler, CNN, CNBC, 20/20 and Oprah.For more information, please visit annmariesabath.com, or follow her on Facebook (Ann Marie Sabath), Twitter (@AnnMarieSabath) or Instagram (ann_marie_sabath).Everybody Has A Book Inside Of Them: How To Bring It OutPublisher: Career PressRelease Date: June 13, 2019ISBN-10: 1632651696ISBN-13: 978-1632651693Available from Amazon.com indiebound.org and barnesandnoble.com ###

Recent interview with author Ann Marie Sabath



