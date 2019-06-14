Dr. Tara King of King of Hearts Counseling Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TaraKing1 TaraKing2 Logo

BRICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tara King Is the founder of King of Hearts Counseling Center, the only Christian Counseling Center in Ocean County. It is dedicated to ‘holy’istic health addressing the emotional, physical, mental, social and spiritual elements of living.

I always approach counseling from a Biblical perspective says Dr. King. Even people who don’t necessarily come to us explicitly for Christian Counseling, they’re still receiving Biblical principles, whether they know it or not. In order to properly heal from our hurts, habits and hang ups, we must explore our spirituality.

King of Hearts Counseling Center offers individual, couple or family counseling through face-to-face, skype or over the phone. Their team of experienced, compassionate, licensed counselors are trained to help clients with all of life’s challenges. Each Counselor has a minimum of a master’s degree in counseling with three years post-master’s counseling experience. With more than 30 years of experience in the mental health and addiction fields, Dr. King oversees all therapists.

Dr. Tara King and her team of counselors work with clients in areas such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, marital conflict, sex/love/relationship addiction, substance abuse, grief, anger management, eating disorders and co-dependency to mention a few.

Dr, King says she is most grateful for accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She also adds that at age 19 she sought counseling for some anger management issues. She returned again at age 24 and through God’s transforming power and therapy she gained victory over homosexuality, co-dependency, alcoholism, anger, depression, anxiety and an eating disorder.

“My life keeps getting better and better every day and I attribute that largely to the work I did in therapy from age 24-33. It was worth every moment to avoid pain and suffering later in life. Because I did the work in my 20’s and early 30’s I avoided a lot of heartache in my latter years.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Tara King in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 17th at 11 am EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on King of Heart’s Counseling Center, visit www.KingofHearts.biz



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.