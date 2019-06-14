WISeKey’s Digital Security Rewarded by a Second French National Cybersecurity Agency’s security Visa and an ISO 27001 Certification Renewal

Security Visa





These two independent cybersecurity recognitions in a row confirm the Company’s leading position for decades as a provider of hardware and software solutions to protect the most sensitive data.

Paris, France - Geneva, Switzerland – June 14, 2019: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) (“WISeKey”), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that on June 4th, 2019 it received its second security Visa for the Common Criteria security certification of its AT90SO128 Rev. H secure microcontroller (certification report ANSSI-CC-2018/34) from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI). For more information, please refer to the dedicated section on the ANSSI website ( www.ssi.gouv.fr/uploads/2018/08/anssi-cc-2018_34.pdf ). This government grade award came in parallel to the renewal of WISEKEY Semiconductors’ ISO 27001:2013 certification of the Company’s Information Security Management System.

Cybercrime is dramatically increasing, particularly through the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), causing billions of dollars in losses for organizations and individuals globally. Consequently, an increasing number of self-evaluated supposed-to-be-secure-solutions are appearing on the market. In most cases, the protection, if any, is limited, creating breaches that are still open for hackers.

WISeKey’s original unique approach, as a recognized long-time established provider of hardware and software cybersecurity solutions, is based on the concept of certified Root-to-Chip security. From its WebTrust stamped Certification Authority service (Public Key Infrastructure [PKI] Root-of-Trust) to its Common Criteria certified VaultIC secure element embedded into the connected object, all the links in the security chain are consistent and independently evaluated by third parties. The protection against cyber-insecurity is total.

WISeKey sets the security bar even higher. Not only are the products and solutions certified, but also the Company’s Information Security Management System, as a whole, is certified by an independent organization against the ISO 27001:2013 standard. This is a guarantee that, from the building to the employees and from the IT architecture to the documentation system, the state-of-the-art security policies are in place to offer a first-in-class consistent security service.

The security Visas issued by ANSSI allow users to easily identify reliable cyber security solutions that are recognized as such following an evaluation performed in accordance with rigorous and approved methods by licensed evaluation laboratories. This evaluation involves in-depth conformity analysis and penetration testing to make sure that the solutions are compliant with the targeted security need. A security Visa takes the form of a certification or qualification, depending on the context and the need. Security Visas are a security guarantee for the users.

/EIN News/ -- “Only very few companies in the world are able to maintain such a high certified security standard to offer the best solutions against cybercrime. WISeKey is one of them,” says Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors. “The unique expertise we have been building, from the inception of the first banking systems in the late seventies until now, is an insurance for our customers. The security Visa and the ISO 27001 certification are just evidence of this dedication.”

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”), provides secure authentication and identification in both physical and virtual environments for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.