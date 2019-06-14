CLASS ACTION REMINDERS for INVVY, AAC, LTHM, PSMT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds INVVY , AAC , LTHM and PSMT investors that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors in the following companies and lead plaintiff filing deadlines are approaching.



/EIN News/ -- Indivior PLC (OTC BB: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Date Filed: April 23, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: INVVY@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/INVVY

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; and, (3) as a result of Defendants’ misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Date Filed: May 16, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: AAC@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AAC

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors in part by concealing (1) AAC’s internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate, and (2) AAC misstated historical financial and operating reports.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants’ revenue recognition practices, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: October 7, 2018 - May 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Date Filed: May 22, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: LTHM@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/LTHM

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (1) the termination of a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc., and (2) fulfillment of customer contracts using alternative vendors would adversely affect Livent’s revenues and profit margins.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ IPO- and post-IPO statements about the Company’s business may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Date Filed: May 22, 2019

Phone: 510-725-3000

Email: PSMT@hbsslaw.com

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PSMT

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors by concealing material weaknesses in PriceSmart’s internal controls over financial reporting. More specifically, Defendants admittedly overstated the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances during the three, six and nine month periods ended November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, and May 31, 2018.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, management’s statements about PriceSmart’s immediate sources of liquidity, circumstances surrounding the CEO’s abrupt departure during October 2018, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.