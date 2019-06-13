Cleargistix Partners with Enerpact to Bring Efficiency and Cost Savings to Oilfield Companies

Cleargistix and Enerpact focused on information flows between operators and their service companies

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enerpact, a leading designer of E&P-focused software solutions, today announced a partnership with Cleargistix , a premier provider of digital field ticketing solutions for the oilfield. The partnership will focus on improving the flow of oilfield data, providing efficiencies and cost-savings to both operators and their service companies.Cleargistix allows oilfield companies to digitally capture and manage a wide variety of billing, operations, payroll, safety, inspection and other information in an easy to use, cloud-based application. Combining this capability with Enerpact’s suite of oilfield software, focusing initially on Enerpact’s APX e-Invoicing and eAFE solutions, will provide a game changing, digital flow of information between operators and their service companies which will provide each with better information to make better decisions.“We are seeing both operators and service companies becoming increasingly dissatisfied with their options when it comes to administrative systems to help them manage their interactions with the others in terms of activities, payments and business intelligence,” said Steven Toups, Cleargistix President and CEO. “We are working with Enerpact to deliver an end-to-end solution that provides benefit to both the operators and service companies ensuring the right information gets in the hands of the right people at the right time. This solution will drive efficiencies and cost-savings on both sides of the transaction.”“Consolidation among solution providers in the AP Automation space is impacting the quality of services offered, increased costs among offers, and stifled innovation. Young and agile companies like Cleargistix and Enerpact now have the opportunity to offer the market-efficient solutions with complete visibility into data from the “procure to service to payment” business process,” said Pradeep Deshpande, Enerpact President & Founder. “Given the current low commodity price environment, operators need to ensure they are paying efficiently for only services they ordered and consumed. Only partnerships like ours based on adjacent core competencies are the ones that will deliver these solutions and the most value to our mutual clients.”###About Enerpact LLCHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, Enerpact connects data from multiple E&P systems, bridging these software islands to create an interconnected system that serves the needs of those throughout the enterprise, enabling a 360º degree view of the business. Today, Upstream data from accounting, land, production, and reservoir management all live in their own silos. Enerpact’s solutions are designed to give the user all the of the integrated and aligned data from these silos. Applications with complete data accessibility such as Enerpact’s are specifically designed to integrate data available from the applications. The productivity of these solutions, combined with minimal training and usability have led to 100% Enterprise adoption at E & P companies of all sizes.For more information, visit www.enerpact.com or email info@enerpact.comMedia contact:Pradeep Deshpandepdeshpande@enerpact.com832-452-6623About Cleargistix, LLCLocated in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.Media contact:Steven Toupssteven.toups@cleargistix.com985-206-9544



