Gran Colombia Gold Announces Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Held Today

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:



Item Description of matter Outcome Voted Voted (%) 1. Fixing the number of directors at seven. Approved 10,280,175 For

34,289 Against 99.67%

0.33% 2. The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected: Serafino Iacono Approved 10,275,973 For

38,491 Withheld 99.63%

0.37% Miguel de la Campa Approved 10,283,020 For

31,444 Withheld 99.70%

0.30% De Lyle Bloomquist Approved 10,283,015 For

31,449 Withheld 99.70%

0.30% Mónica De Greiff Approved 10,303,165 For

11,299 Withheld 99.89%

0.11% Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres Approved 10,280,805 For

33,659 Withheld 99.67%

0.33% Robert Metcalfe Approved 10,282,690 For

31,774 Withheld 99.69%

0.31% Jaime Perez Branger Approved 10,175,533 For

138,931 Withheld 98.65%

1.35% 3. Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Approved 15,580,857 For

172,355 Withheld 98.91%

1.09% 4. The adoption of the Shareholders Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019. Approved 10,242,956 For

71,508 Against 99.31%

0.69%

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com

/EIN News/ --





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.