Second season of Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire premieres in July on public TV

Popular series explores latest techniques and cutting-edge recipes taking grilling to the next level

/EIN News/ -- OWINGS MILLS, MD, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success in 2018 of Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire, the man who reinvented world barbecue, Steven Raichlen, is back with the second season of his popular public television series. The new 13-episode season launches in July, featuring more creative projects, more fire, and more easy-to-follow instructions to help viewers take their grilling to the next level.





On the set in Steinhatchee, Florida for the second season of Steven Raichlen's Project Fire.



Florida shrimp boil, deconstructed and flame-charred on the grill, and side dishes from an upcoming episode of season two of Steven Raichlen's Project Fire.









Filmed in scenic Steinhatchee, Florida, a fishing mecca on the north shore of the historic Steinhatchee River where it joins the Gulf of Mexico, Season 2 of Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire showcases new grills, fuels, dishes, and jaw-dropping new techniques – from flatbread grilled directly on the embers to spit-roasted whole beef shoulder clod, along with salt slab amaretti pears, hearth roasted chicken, and sear and slide Tomahawk steaks.



Through use of cutting-edge recipes, Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire takes viewers on a journey across the United States and beyond with episodes such as Gulf Coast Grill, featuring Florida oysters, clams, and shrimp, along with redfish on the half shell; Miami Spice, which gets things started with a grilled mojito cocktail; Tex Meets Mex, an exploration of how American barbecue techniques can enhance Mexican dishes; and Chino-Latino, a mashup of Asian and West Indian cooking.

This season’s opening 30-minute episode, Grilling with Wood, is inspired by a front-page story Raichlen wrote for The New York Times Food section. It’s followed by Brisket 24/7, featuring four brisket-inspired recipes including brisket breakfast tacos. Later in the season, the episode Shoulder On explores the meatiest, most flavorful cut in the meat department, with pork, lamb, and beef shoulder recipes. During Secret Steaks, Raichlen takes viewers beyond familiar T-bones and filet mignons to introduce such meaty up-and-comers as spinalis and secreto.

In the episode Green Meets Grill, Raichlen celebrates meatless grilling in all its glory. His twist on egg salad is lavished with grilled vegetables, including hearts of palm. There’s also a roasted squash and black bean pizza with queso fresco, and a cognac flambéed grilled cheese.

For Raichlen fans wondering what else is new in the world of barbecue, there’s the episode The Best Barbecue You’ve Never Heard Of, which places the spotlight on barbecue enjoyed in Alaska, Maryland, and upstate New York.

Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire comes from the same production team that brought viewers Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Primal Grill. The series is a co-production of Maryland Public Television, Barbacoa, Inc., and Resolution Pictures.

Viewers interested in watching Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire are encouraged to contact their local public television station to find out when it will be available in their area. Local stations can be located here: https://aptonline.org/pages/viewers/Index-Stations+Near+You.

Funding for the series is provided by Big Green Egg, Inc.; Fire Magic Grills/RH Peterson Co.; Kenmore/ Transform SR Brands Management LLC; Green Mountain Grills/GMG Products LLC; Blue Rhino/Ferrellgas L.P.; Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet; Maverick Industries, Inc.; Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC; Shun Cutlery/ KAI USA, Ltd.; Basques Hardwood Charcoal, Inc.; Rougette Bonfire Grilling Cheese/Champignon North America, Inc.; Workman Publishing Co Inc.; Smoke ‘n’ Fire Inc.; and Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

# # #

About Steven Raichlen

A five-time James Beard Award-winning author and Barbecue Hall of Famer, Steven Raichlen has written more than 30 books – several multi-million copy bestsellers – with translations in 17 languages. Founder of the celebrated Barbecue University™ at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Raichlen has lectured on the history of live-fire cooking at the Smithsonian Institution and Harvard University. Raichlen hosts TV shows in Quebec and Italy and created and starred in Barbecue University, Primal Grill, and Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke and Project Fire on public television. Raichlen’s latest book, The Brisket Chronicles (Workman Publishing), follows his New York Times bestselling Project Smoke. Raichlen writes for the New York Times Le Journal de Montreal. His work has also appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Esquire, GQ, and all the major food magazines. In 2012, he published his first novel, Island Apart. For more information visit stevenraichlen.com.

About Resolution Pictures

Launched in 1998, Resolution Pictures is an Emmy® award-winning documentary and lifestyle production company specializing in food and travel television. Resolution Pictures has a long relationship with Steven Raichlen and Maryland Public Television, together producing multiple seasons of Primal Grill with Steven Raichlen, three seasons of Steven Raichlen’s Project Smoke, and now Steven Raichlen’s Project Fire. Its documentary, The Science of Healing, produced for PBS pledge, explores the mind-body connection to healing featuring the impact of the Mediterranean diet and low stress living on health. Many of its programs have won James Beard Awards including Lidia’s Italy, Food Trip with Todd English, and My Country My Kitchen. Resolution Pictures earned an Emmy for exploring the food and culture of Native Americans in Seasoned with Spirit with Loretta Barret Oden. Resolution Pictures’ most recently released public TV series is My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas. For more information visit resolutionpictures.com.

About Maryland Public Television

Launched in 1969 and headquartered in Owings Mills, MD, Maryland Public Television (MPT) is a nonprofit, state-licensed public television network and member of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). MPT is a leading producer and distributor of national public television programming in the United States. As a major content supplier to PBS stations, MPT boasts a five-decade legacy of groundbreaking and innovative contributions to public television schedules nationwide. MPT is one of the most prolific producers of regional programming in the public television system, serving a six-state area in the Mid-Atlantic region. MPT’s Emmy award-winning catalog includes news, public affairs, documentary, performance, and lifestyle programming. For more information visit mpt.org.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children’s series, and classic movies. America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Chris Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, Lidia’s Kitchen, New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, and P. Allen Smith’s Garden Home are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming and WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science, and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

Attachments

Tom Williams, APR Maryland Public Television 410-581-4031 tomwilliams@mpt.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.