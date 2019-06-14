Reliabilityweb Welcomes Aquitas Solutions as New Advocate, Announces Mia Hewett as the WIRAM Speaker at MaximoWorld-2019

Women in Reliability and Asset Management WIRAM welcomes Aquitas Solutions as new advocate

Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) is a professional peer group for women in the reliability and asset management fields.

Aquitas is proud to be an official Advocate of the WIRAM group, and we look forward to doing our part to contribute to its ongoing growth and success” — Maddy Hawkins

FORT MYERS, FL, US, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliabilityweb.com® and the Association of Asset Management Professionals are pleased to announce that Aquitas Solutions has signed on as an advocate for Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) and that Mia Hewett will be the WIRAM speaker at MaximoWorld-2019.Aquitas Solutions is a MaximoWorld sponsor and a leading provider of EAM and IoT solutions that optimize asset intensive industries. Maddy Hawkins, Director of IoT Sales at Aquitas, has said that “WIRAM creates a networking environment that was sorely lacking in our industry of reliability and asset management. As an active participant since the group was first introduced, I have seen it grow stronger every year, inspiring its members through empowering and intellectual presentations and gatherings. Aquitas is proud to be an official Advocate of the WIRAM group, and we look forward to doing our part to contribute to its ongoing growth and success.”Mia Hewett is an international speaker, world-class leader and performance catalyst. Her presentation, “How to Stop Secretly Struggling and Become the Confident Leader You Were Born to Be,” reflects her desire to help leaders who know that they are capable of more but don’t know why they aren’t achieving results, and who worry that they might not be good enough to reach their goals. With a specialty in achieving results, Mia’s aim is to support leaders as they move from good to great, and from great to unstoppable.Women in Reliability and Asset Management (WIRAM) offers women working in the reliability and asset management fields a professional peer group, a chance to expand their networks, opportunities for local group leadership, and provides opportunities to enhance their leadership skills. WIRAM members can also take advantage of opportunities to enhance their leadership skills, join face-to-face roundtables at industry events, access thought leadership, and provide mentorship to STEM students.MaximoWorld-2019, A Reliabilityweb Event, is a conference and trade show for those looking to network and advance their asset management or digitalization journey within the MaximoWorld community. This year’s event will take place August 6-8th at the Walt Disney Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida and will include a pre-conference benchmarking round table and user group meetings held on Monday, August 5th, prior to the opening of MaximoWorld. For more information, visit www.maximoworld.com About the Association of Asset Management ProfessionalsThe Association of Asset Management Professionals or as we like to call it AMP (formerly the Association for Maintenance Professionals) has a mission to create a new era for the practice of maintenance reliability in the context of asset management for organizations to enhance the delivery for the triple bottom line of economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social responsibility.AMP offers the Certified Reliability Leader® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ exams. AMP is also the umbrella organization for WIRAM.For more information, please visit www.reliabilityweb.com Reliabilityweb.com®, Uptime® Certified Reliability Leader® and Certified Maintenance Manager™ are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Reliabilityweb, Inc. in the U.S.A. and in several other countries. The trademarks, brand names, and company names listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners or other third parties.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.