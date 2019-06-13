Michelle P. Goolsby Appointed to the Board of Directors of The Simply Good Foods Company

DENVER, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced the appointment of Michelle P. Goolsby to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Michelle will also join the Company’s Audit Committee.



“Michelle is a seasoned leader who brings extensive food and beverage experience and knowledge of the consumer-packaged goods marketplace to her new role as a member of the Board of Directors of Simply Good Foods,” said James M. Kilts, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “She is an accomplished executive with leadership experience across many functions. Additionally, Michelle’s extensive public company board experience will enable her to contribute significantly to the Simply Good Foods growth plan.”

Ms. Goolsby served for ten years, from 1998 to 2008, on the senior executive team of Dean Foods where she held the positions of Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and head of Corporate Development. Prior to Dean Foods, Ms. Goolsby was a partner at Winstead, P.C., one of the largest business law firms in Texas.

Ms. Goolsby serves as an Advisory Board member at Danone North America. This Advisory Board focuses on environmental, social and governance commitments relating to Danone North America’s status as a public benefit corporation and a certified B corporation. Previously, Ms. Goolsby served as a member of the Board of Directors of WhiteWave Foods Company from 2012 until its sale to Danone in 2017. During her board membership at WhiteWave, Ms. Goolsby served as the Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. Additionally, Ms. Goolsby currently serves as a Board member of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO), a publicly traded real estate investment trust, where she chairs the Compensation Committee and serves on the Executive Committee. Ms. Goolsby also previously served as a venture partner and member of the Investment Committee at Greenmont Capital Partners II, a private equity firm in Boulder, Colorado focused on investing in companies in the natural products industry.

Ms. Goolsby received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin, a juris doctor degree from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law, and a master’s of arts degree from the Simmons School of Education and Human Development at Southern Methodist University.

Ms. Goolsby is active in her community and is a founding member of the Center for Women in Law at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law. She also serves as Chair of the Board of Directors of Vitamin Angels Alliance, a nonprofit organization that operates in over 70 countries, providing mothers and children at risk of malnutrition with life-saving micronutrients and anti-parasitic interventions.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, SimplyProtein®, Atkins Endulge®, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Over time, Simply Good Foods aspires to become a portfolio of brands that bring simple goodness, happiness and positive experiences to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com .

/EIN News/ -- Investor Contact

Mark Pogharian

Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Business Development

The Simply Good Foods Company

717-307-8197

mpogharian@thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com



