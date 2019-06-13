Mercury Systems Delivers Full Range of Flight Safety Assurance to Mission-Critical Aerospace and Defense Programs

ROCK-2 architecture with BuiltSAFE technology powers smart, capable platforms with high-performance, safety-critical processing, saving customers time and money

ANDOVER, Mass., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ) announced today the availability of the full range of flight-safety certification levels in its ROCK-2 mission computing architecture, allowing customers to focus on developing critical aviation applications, while reducing system development time and cost. As requirements for flight-safety certification increase, ROCK-2 customers now have access to the complete range of design assurance levels (DAL), from DAL-E to the highest, DAL-A, and the critical safety assurance they need for a growing number of mission-critical applications, including avionics, vetronics for defense and commercial fixed and rotary-wing platforms, ground stations, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and urban air mobility platforms (UAM).



Mercury's ROCK-2 Avionics Platform, ideal for a wide range of mission computing applications, is available in all levels of flight safety design assurance levels from DAL-E to the highest, DAL-A.





/EIN News/ -- “Customers can be assured that no matter what their safety-critical needs, the commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) ROCK-2 platform will meet their flight-safety requirements,” said Ike Song, Mercury’s Vice President and General Manager for Mercury’s Mission Systems group. “Designed and built using long-life, state-of-the-art COTS components, the ROCK-2 architecture delivers on Mercury’s commitment to enable smart, capable platforms that provide customers the high-performance, safety-critical mission processing solutions they demand.”

The ROCK-2 architecture features BuiltSAFE™ technology, bringing the highest level of flight-safety assurance to aerospace and defense applications. The ROCK-2 platform is an open systems-compliant, 3U OpenVPX™ form factor that is fully compatible with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA). Together, ROCK-2 and BuiltSAFE™ offer customers an extensive portfolio of interoperable processing hardware, software, networking, datalink, graphics and I/O building blocks with supporting flight-safety certification artifacts, so their solutions can be deployed quickly with less program and schedule risk, and at a lower total cost of ownership than traditional systems.

In addition, with both NXP® and multi-core Intel® processing options, as well as the support of multiple certifiable real-time operating systems, ROCK-2 solutions also deliver next-generation processing performance. From design to full product support, the included reusable DAL artifacts simplify the flight-safety certification process for both hardware (DO-254) and software (DO-178B/C) for greater program velocity with reduced risk.

For more information, visit www.mrcy.com/mission-computing-safety-dal/ or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to fiscal 2019 business performance and beyond and the Company's plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export contractor procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Contact:

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems, Inc.

+1 978-967-1366 / rmcgrail@mrcy.com

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b874b7c-8d21-4bc9-a128-72efbd51ade7



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.