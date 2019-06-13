BEAZER HOMES USA, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 5, 2019

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (“Beazer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BZH) securities during the period from August 1, 2014 to May 2, 2019 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investors who purchased the shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., you may, no later than August 5, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

The lawsuit alleges that Beazer made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

the Company’s California assets classified as land held for future development were deteriorating in value or improperly valuated; and



the foregoing created a foreseeable risk of an eventual substantial impairment that would negatively impact the profitability of the Company.

On May 2, 2019, Beazer issued a press release reporting their second quarter 2019 earnings in which they announced that they had taken “impairments on several of our California assets.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.73 per share, approximately 12.1%, to close at $12.51 on May 3, 2019.



Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.