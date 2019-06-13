PIMCO Names Jamie Weinstein as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Special Situations

Mr. Weinstein will help strengthen PIMCO’s capabilities across a range of opportunistic strategies within corporate credit

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, has hired Jamie Weinstein as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Special Situations. Mr. Weinstein will be based in Newport Beach and will report to Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer. He will start September 1.



/EIN News/ -- In this role, Mr. Weinstein will help strengthen PIMCO’s capabilities across a broad range of opportunistic and alternative strategies, with a focus on special situations in the corporate credit space. He will work closely with PIMCO’s 250-plus portfolio management team in the firm’s traditional, hedge fund, and private strategy groups to identify and capitalize on potential opportunities in private capital solutions, stressed and distressed corporate credit.

“Jamie brings to PIMCO broad experience in corporate credit and special situations investing and will enhance our commitment to provide investors with a wide range of differentiated opportunistic strategies,” said Mr. Ivascyn. “We see interesting opportunities emerging across the corporate credit landscape, which PIMCO is well-positioned to capitalize on given our expertise and deep resources in credit research and portfolio management across the entire firm,” he added.

“Our opportunistic credit strategies offer an important solution to clients who are willing to deploy capital over longer periods to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Jamie is another exciting addition to our already outstanding portfolio management team in this area.”

Mr. Weinstein was most recently at KKR as a portfolio manager for the firm’s credit and special situations portfolios. He was with KKR for 14 years and was a member of several of the firm’s global investment committees. Prior to this, he worked for Tishman Speyer Properties and the Boston Consulting Group. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering & Operations Research from Princeton University and an MBA from Stanford University.

Jamie Weinstein will be a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Special Situations focused on PIMCO’s opportunistic and alternative strategies within the corporate credit area. He worked for KKR from 2005 until 2019 and was based in San Francisco. He was a Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Special Situations funds and portfolios, which he managed since their inception in 2009. He was also a member of the Special Situations Investment Committee, Real Estate Investment Committee, India NBFC Investment Committee and KKR Credit Portfolio Management Committee. Previously, Mr. Weinstein was a Portfolio Manager with responsibility across KKR’s Credit strategies. Prior to joining KKR, he was with Tishman Speyer Properties from 2002 to 2005, as Director of Acquisitions for Northern California, and at The Boston Consulting Group as a Consultant from 1998 to 2000. Mr. Weinstein graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering & Operations Research from Princeton University in 1998 and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 2002, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since then, the firm has continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,500+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

