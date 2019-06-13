Bivium LLC Launches Cryptocurrency News website

Modern Cryptos MC Logo

B2B Blockchain solutions provider, Bivium LLC, announces the launch of a new digital currency and blockchain news website

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bivium LLC has announced the launch of its innovative cryptocurrency platform, ModernCryptos.com, a website designed to provide the latest news and information relating to the world of digital currency. The website is launched in line with the company's goal of helping people achieve access to trusted crypto market information and staying up to date with the latest developments in the Blockchain and Fintech world.

The crypto world has evolved over the years as different businesses across several industries worldwide look to harness the immense features and benefits of the Blockchain technology. The development of the industry has led to the emergence of different innovative solutions and moneymaking opportunities. Like any other industry, it is important for stakeholders in the world of digital currency to be abreast of the development in cryptocurrency. Unfortunately, many of the crypto news platforms are not particularly comprehensive enough to effectively address the needs of users. However, Bivium LLC is looking to change the narrative with the launch of ModernCryptos.com.

The easy to navigate platform contains all the latest news and updates on crypto direct from market with real time updates. This ensures that the different stakeholders make informed decisions with ease. The comprehensiveness of ModernCryptos.com is particularly helpful as it saves users the resources in terms of time and money involved in researching different platforms to get accurate and up-to-date information on the digital currency space.

Some of the categories of topics covered on the website include Bitcoin for the latest Bitcoin news, Blockchain, Business, Crypto News, Ethereum, Market, and Regulation.

More information about ModernCryptos can be found on the website at https://www.moderncryptos.com

About Bivium LLC

Bivium LLC is an Information Technology and Services provider that aims to drive the development, deployment and support of enterprise level B2B blockchain solutions.



