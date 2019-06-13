U.S. Representative, Former CIA Officer, and Cybersecurity Advocate, Will Hurd, to Keynote Black Hat USA 2019

Hurd will address critical topics and trends within the information security space and discuss how they align with the government and national security

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, announces that Will Hurd, U.S. Representative and Former CIA Officer, known for his work in pushing for cybersecurity initiatives in Congress, will Keynote Black Hat USA 2019. During his time in public service, Hurd has emphasized the importance of information security and technology - he has put forth specific initiatives related to education, retention, and support to ensure the longevity and safety of the U.S. government. Hurd will take the Keynote stage at 9 AM on Wednesday, August 7 in the Mandalay Bay Events Center.



/EIN News/ -- Black Hat USA will take place August 3-8, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. For more information and to save $300 before July 12, please visit: blackhat.com/us-19/

Hurd is currently a member of the 23rd District of Texas in Congress – he is the first member to serve this district for three consecutive terms in a decade. Similar to the rest of his political career, Hurd has made technology his priority moving into 2019, listing artificial intelligence, helping federal agencies address critical technology issues, and a new cybersecurity scholarship program as his to-do’s to help modernize and secure the government. His hope is to see more bipartisan support in 2019 for major issues like cybersecurity and transportation.

Hurd has specifically put a focus on digital hygiene – calling out the need for an update to the Department of Veterans Affairs technologies. And he’s pushed to create a national plan on the use of AI-based technologies, as well as launch the Cyber National Guard initiative that would fund students to study cybersecurity and enter the federal government.

Prior to his time in Congress, Hurd served as an undercover officer in the CIA in the Middle East and South Asia for nearly a decade, collecting intelligence that influenced the National Security agenda. Upon leaving the CIA, he became a Senior Advisor with a cybersecurity firm, covering a wide range of complex challenges faced by manufacturers, financial institutions, retailers, and critical infrastructure owners. He was also a partner with a strategic advisory firm, helping businesses expand into international markets.

In 2017, he was appointed by Speaker Ryan to serve on the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee, where he served as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Intelligence Modernization and Readiness. Hurd was also selected by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy this year to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, where he is a member of the Subcommittees on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs along with Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development.

Get Registered for Black Hat USA 2019:

Apply for a media pass here

Register for a conference pass here

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat USA 2019 include:

Sustaining Partners: Accenture, Carbon Black, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Qualys, Rapid7, SecurityScorecard, Tenable; Global Partners: Cloudflare, Cybereason, Darktrace, Endace, Facebook, Garrison Technologies Inc., HackerOne, IntSights Cyber Intelligence, ISACA, Qualys, Recorded Future, Synopsys, Tenable; Diamond Sponsors: Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cylance, FireEye, LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, Rapid7, Tenable; Platinum Plus Sponsors: AT&T Cybersecurity, Carbon Black, Cofense, Cybereason, Darktrace, ExtraHop Networks, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Mimecast, NETSCOUT Systems, Proofpoint, Inc., Recorded Future, RSA, SecurityScorecard, SentinelOne, Symantec, Synopsys. For all sponsorship opportunities, visit: blackhat.com/us-19/sponsors.html

Connect with Black Hat (#BlackHat)

FUTURE DATES/EVENTS

Black Hat Trainings 2019 , Alexandria, VA, October 17-18

, Alexandria, VA, October 17-18 Black Hat Europe 2019 , London, UK, December 2-5

, London, UK, December 2-5 Black Hat Asia 2020, Singapore, March 31 - April 3



About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com . Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Media Contact:

Heather Donner

Black Hat PR

BlackHatPR@ubm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.