PORTLAND PRIVATE INCOME FUND to invest in BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND IV

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (“Portland”) is pleased to announce a new investment with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”), one of the largest global infrastructure investors and operators with over $110 billion of infrastructure assets under management. Portland Private Income Fund, an investment fund managed by Portland, has initiated an investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV managed by Brookfield.



/EIN News/ -- Chris Wain-Lowe, Chief Investment Officer of Portland, stated, “I understand Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV had a very successful first close and is the continuation of Brookfield’s flagship series of private infrastructure funds, utilising an investment approach consistently executed for nearly 20 years. Brookfield’s distinct owner-operator perspective has resulted in a strong organizational emphasis on capital preservation. Brookfield’s team approach, embracing more than 220 infrastructure professionals globally and supported by extensive resources, embraces the framework and approach we respect. Over time both investments in Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners should be a welcome component within the Portland Private Income Fund.”

About Portland

The Wealthy Invest Differently. Portland understands this and we have made it our mission to provide all wealth-seeking investors with access to investment opportunities both within publicly-traded securities and the private realm typically reserved for affluent and institutional investors. Portland is an investment management firm that invests in private equity, private debt, publicly-traded equities and fixed income securities globally on behalf of retail and institutional clients. www.portlandic.com

