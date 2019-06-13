Hoyer: Accepting Electoral Help From Any Foreign State is Shameful and Unpatriotic

“The President’s comments demonstrate contempt for the Constitution he has sworn to uphold and the institutions of our democracy. Accepting electoral help from any foreign state is shameful and unpatriotic – and yet, it’s something we know this President has sought before. Special Counsel Mueller’s report exposed numerous attempts by Russia to help the Trump campaign in 2016 and a willingness by the President to benefit from that assistance, and there can be no doubt that Russia will try again in 2020.

“House Democrats are currently working on a package of legislation to strengthen our election security and address the alarming actions taken by Russia and by those benefiting from its interference, which were exposed by the Special Counsel’s report. It is shocking that Republicans, thus far, have chosen to ignore the Special Counsel’s findings and overlook pernicious, substantial connections between the Trump campaign and Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, with corroborated evidence of obstruction of justice by individuals within this Administration. The President’s statement yesterday leaves no ambiguity about his views on foreign interference. I sincerely hope that Republicans will not ignore this alarming statement, and instead will join with us to make clear that we will not allow any foreign nation to interfere in our elections.”