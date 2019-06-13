Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Full Line of Rubs, Seasonings and More for the Everyday Pit Master

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit releases their first complete line of authentic Texas-style seasonings, rubs and hardwood pellets for barbecue fans to enjoy at home in time for the official start of summer on June 21st.



In addition to the 8 new spices and rubs, Dickey’s added their beloved original barbecue sauce and 18 unique flavors of hardwood pellets now available online as part of their latest digital retail expansion.



“The art of great barbecue is ultimately about bringing folks together, so whether it’s in our stores or in your own backyard, Dickey’s wants to help families and communities make more shared memories,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc.



Everyday pit masters and barbecue lovers can also find a collection of original recipes on the Dickey’s at Home site that range from drinks to dinner including a Barbecue Bloody Mary, Smoked Caramel Pecan French Toast Casserole, Salted Coffee Brisket with Barbecue Onions and more.



Dickey’s plans to release more authentic Texas-style barbecue products online to complement the lifestyle of barbecue fans year-round.



Visit Athome.Dickeys.com for more product information and exclusive content including recipes, deals and more. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.



Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.







Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.