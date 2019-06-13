New Feature Film “One Nation Under God” Receives Thunderous Ovation at Lakewood Church Pre-Release Screening

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh on the heels of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives’ removal of the words “so help me God” from that institution’s swearing in oath, a new feature film which debates the excision of the words “one nation under God” from the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance was screened for an invited audience at Joel and Victoria Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston on June 7. The audience in the packed theatre responded with thunderous applause as the credits rolled, signaling their overwhelming approval of “One Nation Under God,” which is slated for a year-end wide release.



Lakewood Church, with a membership of more than 18,000, regularly holds Lakewood Movie Night, at which quality family films are screened. In selecting “One Nation Under God” for its most recent screening, Jackelyn Viera Iloff, Senior Advisor and one of the church’s ordained ministers, said, “Our founding fathers placed God at the center of our country, but today, it has become our greatest battle to keep Him there. #ONENATIONUNDERGOD shares the story of a Hispanic student from an immigrant family that boldly steps out to protect his first amendment right in his school and challenges the lead candidate for the Presidency of the United States to do the same. Together, they take a stand for what they believe.”

“We are grateful to Joel and Victoria Osteen, Jackelyn Viera Iloff, and the members of Lakewood Church who so overwhelming embraced our film,” said Executive Producer Christian Briggs. “Their tremendous response tells us that this film is a rarity today – a family film about standing up for what is right that is also great entertainment. We are looking forward to bringing ‘One Nation Under God’ to audiences everywhere later this year.”

“One Nation Under God,” starring Kevin Sorbo, Antonio Sabato Jr., Casper Van Dien, Lois Robbins, Herschel Walker and Isaak Presley, has received 32 major awards at film festivals over the past year. Underscoring the film’s excellence and relevance among faith and family audiences, it has won top awards at the International Film Festival, God Country Family Film Festival, Christian Film Festival and many others.

Written and directed by Lisa Arnold, who co-produced the hugely successful 2014 “God’s Not Dead”, “One Nation Under God” dramatizes the ongoing debate surrounding the First Amendment, freedom of speech and censorship when a new student at a Louisiana magnet school questions a policy in which the words “under God” are omitted in daily recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

About “One Nation Under God”:

When a magnet school teacher in Louisiana (Sorbo) is confronted by a new student (Presley), a young Latino raised by a single mom, who questions the school’s policy toward his First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion, the subject becomes the basis of a debate in a juried showdown with a rival school. Casper Van Dien plays the school’s principal who staunchly defends the policy, and Antonio Sabato Jr. plays a senator who has his eye on the White House, yet whose public comments supporting a place for faith in education get him in political hot water. Football legend Herschel Walker plays himself as an alumnus of the school

“One Nation Under God” is a Suretone Pictures/Film Incito co-production. Nick Thurlow, Jordan Schur, Jarred Coates and Lisa Arnold are producers. Christian Briggs, Herschel Walker, David Mitchell and Keith Jensen are executive producers.

