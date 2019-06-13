KALY and NOUV Pull Trigger on Launching Texas CBD Extraction Lab After Texas Governor Legalizes Hemp and CBD

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) and Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) (“NOUV”) today announced moving forward with a CBD extraction lab the two companies have had in the works now that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law Monday this week legalizing hemp and hemp-derived products. NOUV has 100 acer’s set aside for hemp cultivation. NOUV currently operates a 25-greenhouse growing operation and in partnership with KALY plans to build an additional state-of-the-art greenhouse for the purpose of developing a proprietary cannabis cultivar. KALY has a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. Together NOUV and KALY plan to develop proprietary extractions from proprietary cultivars.

KALY Targets $20 Million In 2019 Sales



Earlier this week, the company published a management overview on the company’s mobile cannabis extraction capacity. KALY recently announced a contract with a New York State Licensed Hemp Cultivation Operation anticipated to generate an estimated $5 million in revenue for KALY. The extraction for the New York State Licensed Hemp Cultivation Operator will be conducted via a proprietary mobile extraction unit. With the extraction capacity being mobile, KALY management believes the company could contract potentially more than $20 million in similar contracts.



See KALY’s full plan to expand its extraction business to $20 million in sales:



Kali-Extracts Mobile Cannabis Extraction Capacity



