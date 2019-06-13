ScottMadden’s Energy Industry Update Examines How Electric Utilities Can Shape the City of the Future

/EIN News/ --

ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “How Soon is Now?,” this issue of the EIU examines smart cities and the role an energy utility can play in supporting smart city development.

Existing infrastructure and customer relationships position the electric utility as a natural ally in smart city planning and deployment, but how can they participate most effectively? With possible contributions ranging from providing traditional energy services to building new non-energy business models, utilities can fulfill a variety of roles in smart city efforts. This edition of the EIU dives into several concrete steps electric utilities can take to be an effective and engaged smart city partner.

“Smart city initiatives are going to take different forms in different places to address the unique needs of particular cities, but utilities will have a critical role to play in all of them because sustainability and smarter energy usage are foundational objectives of smart cities,” comments Quentin Watkins, benchmarking manager at ScottMadden.

For more information on how electric utilities can support communities pursuing smart cities, you can hear from Mr. Watkins in this new video.

