Bri-Chem Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bri-Chem Corp. (“Bri-Chem” or “Company”) (TSX: BRY), a leading North American oilfield chemical distribution and blending company, is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at its annual general meeting held on June 11, 2019.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of the directors are set out below:

Director For % For Withheld % Withheld Don Caron 10,303,804 93.02 1,562,297 6.98 Eric Sauze 10,330,238 93.26 1,562,297 6.74 Brian Campbell 10,335,888 93.31 1,562,297 6.69 Albert Sharp 10,330,238 93.26 1,562,297 6.74

In addition, the reappointment of Deloitte LLP, as the Company’s independent auditors was approved along with fixing the number of directors of the Company at four.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 26 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at www.sedar.com or at Bri-Chem's website at www.brichem.com.

