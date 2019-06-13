Science World Announces The Departure Of Its President and CEO, Dr. Scott Sampson

Returning to the U.S. to be with his family full-time, Dr. Sampson will help transition Science World to its new leadership through August

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Telus World of Science announced today that its President & CEO, Dr. Scott Sampson, will be leaving the organization at the end of August. He has been given the opportunity to return to the U.S., allowing him and his family to all be together, rather than splitting time between the two countries. That position will be announced by that organization today.



/EIN News/ -- Board Chair, Launi Skinner, says, “While the Science World community will be very sorry to see him go, we fully understand and support Scott’s decision. At Science World we are all about serving families and the community, and one of our key team values of which we are most proud is the understanding that family comes first.”

Skinner also notes that, under Scott’s leadership over the past three years, Science World has achieved some significant successes. The organization has a new vision, mission, and a bold new 5-year strategy. As well, 2018 was a record year for Science World, serving 1 million people across British Columbia. Skinner adds, “Scott will be leaving us very well positioned for the next chapter in Science World’s exciting future.”

“Coming to Science World has been such an incredible experience, allowing me to return to my hometown to help lead a beloved organization with a strong history and brand,” says Sampson. “When I started, I asked everyone to think big and bold. To think about what do we want a science centre to be in the 21st century? I have been so impressed by how enthusiastically the team here embraced that challenge. There is an incredibly capable, talented, and nimble team here and I look forward to seeing them reach even greater heights in the future.”

The Board will commence the search process immediately. “It is extremely important for us to find the type of dynamic, inspirational leader Science World deserves, who will lead us into this exciting future,” says Skinner.

About Science World

Science World is a BC-based charitable organization that engages the people of British Columbia in STEAM literacy. Their Mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. Their Vision is that within a generation, Canada will be a country of thriving, sustainable communities rooted in science, innovation and a deep connection to nature.

Media Contact

Larissa Dundon

larissa@larissadundon.com

604.649.5506



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.