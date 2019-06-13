Funko Extends its Presence with New Activations at 50th Annual San Diego Comic-Con®

SDCC® licensed products, enhanced booth access and Freaky Tiki Fundays highlight weekend activities

EVERETT, Wash., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced the up leveling of its presence and participation in the 50th annual San Diego Comic-Con (Comic-Con or SDCC).



/EIN News/ -- “We have a lot of exciting news in store for the 50th Comic-Con including utilizing the official mascot of Comic-Con, the adored Toucan,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “With this great milestone also came a great opportunity for our team to dream and create exciting new products for our fans. It’s going to be quite a memorable experience with a Funko event display that will not disappoint.”

Exclusive Licensing Partnership

The collaboration allowed Funko and Comic-Con to develop and co-brand merchandise exclusives for the five-day event. Funko product available for sale include the San Diego SDCC Toucan Mascot Pop! vinyl figure, a Batman Pop! vinyl figure holding an SDCC bag and a SDCC Toucan Mascot Pop! PEZ. Additionally, Pop! packaging will feature 50th artwork and the iconic SDCC eye logo.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our 50th annual event with some exciting branded merchandise,” said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer for Comic-Con. “Our beloved Toucan mascot will be immortalized as, not only a timeless PEZ dispenser, but also one of the highly recognizable Pop! vinyl figures.”

Enhanced Booth Access

Funko’s first-ever double decker booth (#5341) is a larger than life display that will feature over 75 Comic-Con exclusive vinyl figures. Upon arrival to the con, a second 30 x 10 SDCCxFunko booth (#3249), will sell Funko and Comic-Con merchandise exclusives. Fans interested in shopping the booths are encouraged to keep an eye on the Comic-Con website, or follow Comic-Con on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for announcements regarding the online random selection process.

Freaky Tiki Fundays

This year’s Funko Fundays brings fans together again to celebrate another great year of Funatic fanaticism! The event, one of the most popular tickets at Comic-Con, allows fans to learn about Funko’s upcoming releases, walk away with prizes and enjoy food and drinks. This year’s theme celebrates tiki culture and each ticket holder is gifted a curated Box O’ Fun. The event is currently sold out but those interested in joining the waitlist can register here .

About Funko, Inc.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/ , and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

About Comic-Con

The SAN DIEGO COMIC CONVENTION (Comic-Con or SDCC) is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation organized for charitable purposes and dedicated to creating the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms, including participation in and support of public presentations, conventions, exhibits, museums and other public outreach activities which celebrate the historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture. In addition to its San Diego convention each summer (the world’s largest comics convention of its kind), Comic-Con organizes the Anaheim-based WonderCon each spring. On the web: Comic-Con.org, Facebook.com/comiccon, and follow us on Twitter (@Comic_Con) and on Instagram (@comic_con)

SDCC and Comic-Con are registered trademarks of San Diego Comic Convention.





