LUG Wins 2019 York Region Small Business of the Year Award

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, accessories, and suitcases, received the Small Business of the Year Award at the York Region Chambers of Commerce Annual Business Excellence Colossal Chamber Networking event on June 5.



The event is organized by the nine York Region Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade in partnership with the Regional Municipality of York.

Participating chambers each submitted two of their 2018 Business Excellence award winners for the region-wide honor (Lug received the Markham Board of Trade’s 2018 Business Excellence award for Entrepreneurship). Winners were chosen at a recent gathering of top executives and business leaders representing each of the Boards and Chambers in the region.

“We are honored to receive this award,” Lug President Jason Richter said. “Lug is proud to be part of the York Region business community - a thriving region of innovation, growth and entrepreneurship.”

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug was created with the simple goal of freshening up the luggage market with fun, functional and colorful designs by creating travel bags and accessories for savvy globetrotters. A chance meeting in 2004 between Ami and Jason, has be come and international success

It wasn’t long before Oprah Winfrey became a Lug fan, and in 2006 (and for the next four years) Lug’s signature Puddle Jumper overnight bag, along with three other products, was featured ion the covered “O-List” in Oprah’s O Magazine.

In 2015, Lug joined QVC, and in 2018, opened its flagship retail store inside the Baltimore-Washington Airport.

Lug was chosen as the official gift bag of the 2018 and 2019 Screen Actors Guild.

