ADARA Announces ADARA Traveler Value Score on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARA today announced it has launched ADARA Traveler Value Score on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to deliver powerful travel insights to increase understanding of customers. Salesforce Service Cloud customers will be able to access the ADARA Traveler Value Score for millions of travelers, calculated from billions of real-time travel behaviors across ADARA’s global travel brand partners. The Traveler Value Score can inform service and customer care strategies such as direct call center routing, personalized messaging and relevant offers.



/EIN News/ -- Built on the Salesforce Platform, ADARA Traveler Value Score is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FvIeIUAV .

The ADARA Traveler Value Score brings aggregated and scored traveler intelligence directly into Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud in a format that can be quickly and easily ingested into current processes, creating immediate opportunities to increase customer relevance and value. ADARA uses its predictive traveler intelligence platform to analyze billions of data points in order to deliver an accurate evaluation of an individual traveler’s potential value across booking, buying and other important activities. A brand who uses the ADARA Traveler Value Score within Salesforce Service Cloud will immediately see if their customer has a high potential to spend, and can make more accurate decisions for how to provide service as well as meet customer expectations.

“We are thrilled to offer the ADARA Traveler Value Score within Salesforce Service Cloud. For the first time, brands will be able to seamlessly include scored traveler insights from ADARA directly in their services decision-making and workflow,” said Layton Han, CEO at ADARA. “This app expands the availability of traveler value metrics to a wider set of brands and across a wider set of customer interactions such as call centers and customer care.”

ADARA. Know What Travelers Need Next.

ADARA empowers the world's leading travel brands to grow the industry together. Built on the world's richest travel data co-op, ADARA offers people-based insights for travel companies. Clients get a value-based understanding of their relationship with their customers, with travel patterns, trends and behavior from more than 850 million monthly unique traveler profiles across more than 200 of the world's top travel brands. ADARA delivers critical intelligence to activate personalization and relevance throughout the customer journey for sustainable growth. Its offerings span the three core pillars – Learn, Act, Measure & Modify – to drive measurable outcomes at the customer level. https://www.adara.com

Emily Riley

WIT Strategy

914-330-1128

eriley@witstrategy.com

