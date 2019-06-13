Two Day Seminar: Account Payable Best Practices (New York, NY, United States - June 27-28, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Account Payable Best Practices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The accounts payable function is changing at a dizzying pace. Technology, new frauds and regulatory changes are all taking their toll. What worked yesterday may not work today. Given the current business environment, mounting regulatory pressures, and the increased visibility and importance of the accounts payable function, best practices are something with which every professional needs to be conversant. Unfortunately, keeping up to speed these days can be like herding cats. While some best practices remain steadfast, others simply no longer work and are being replaced by new practices just now appearing.



The talk will include a discussion of the newest best practice every organization should implement to ensure crooks don't get their hands on money or sensitive information. This is one session you might want to invite your colleagues in accounting, auditing and payroll to so they implement appropriate best practices and are not bamboozled by some of the newest frauds.



The truth is that companies ignore accounts payable best practices at their peril and the impact is felt on your bottom line. It's that simple - yet some organizations continue to turn a blind eye to the leakage that occurs due to poor or inefficient process in their AP operations. Don't be one of them!



This interactive session will be filled with real-life examples and attendees will have the opportunity to not only interact with other attendees but see how they'd treat different delicate situations.



Learning Objectives:



After this session, you will be able to:

Improve your invoice processing

Implement effective payment technologies

Comply with regulatory issues affecting the payment process

Avoid costly mistakes due to spoofed emails

Improve the invoice approval response time

Reduce the number of invoices submitted more than once

Earn more early payment discounts

Minimize the number of request for Rush payments and checks returned to requisitioners

Avoid costly master vendor file practices

Deter fraud (both internal and external)

Identify problems within their existing master vendor file practices

Implement master vendor file best practices that will enable proper TIN solicitation

Identify best control practices for the entire procure-to-pay process

Evaluate your own processes to identify weak controls that need tightening;

Identify frauds that can be prevented through good master vendor file practices

Make their master vendor file fraud-resistant;

Identify and collect all data needed to run an efficient and regulatory compliant AP function;

Address the segregation of duties issue correctly

Identify the types of payment frauds likely to impact your organization

Pinpoint seven common myths that often lull an organization into thinking they don't have to take action against payment fraud

Evaluate the different fraud protection products offered by the banking community

Create the proper controls within your organization so you can stop employee fraud

Address corruption and bribery issues

How to document new vendors

How to handle single purchase vendors in the master vendor file

How to prevent fraud in the master vendor file

What special treatment should you give critical vendors

Dealing with vendors who make nuisance calls

Dealing with unpleasant vendors and more

Who Should Attend:



Accounts payable manager

Accounts payable director

Accounts payable supervisor

Accounting manager

Controller

Assistant controller

Accounts payable associate

Accountant

Accounting manager

Disbursements manager

Assistant accounts payable manager

Payment professionals

Cash managers

Treasury professionals

Agenda:



Day 1



Best Practices Overview

Why best practices matter

Why best practices are changing

Identification of some worst practices

Best invoice handling processes

Best payment processes

Best expense review processes

Best Practices Currently in Use at Other Companies

See how your invoice handling practices compare

See how your master vendor file practices compare

See how your payment practices compare

Invoice Handling Best Practices and Issues

Problems caused when invoices aren't processed efficiently and how to fix this

Most common invoice problems and how to handle them

Less common invoice problems and how to handle them

The Evolving Payment Process and How to Adapt

The new email dilemmas (BEC, W2 info etc.)

Same Day ACH: Where does it fit into your process

Best practices when converting vendors to ACH

TIN Solicitation BP

Collecting TINs

Using IRS TIN Matching

When should you request a new TIN

New best practice for verifying TIN information

Day 2



Greet, review previous day's topics/answer questions



Master Vendor File



Identify problems within their existing master vendor file practices

Implement master vendor file best practices that will enable proper TIN solicitation

Identify frauds that can be prevented through good master vendor file practices

Make their master vendor file fraud-resistant

Address the segregation of duties issue correctly

Vendor issues and Problems

How to deal with operational issues related to vendors

Addressing master vendor file problems

Dealing with 5 types of difficult vendor situations

Internal Controls Master Plan

Why internal controls are critical to preventing fraud and duplicate payments

How control problems are created

The 7 building blocks for your internal control master plan

Internal Controls in AP: Step-by-Step

Identify best control practices for the entire procure-to-pay process

Evaluate your own processes to identify weak controls that need tightening

Fix the questionable controls so fraud and erroneous payments don't sneak through

Internal Controls: Often-Overlooked Control Weaknesses



Common Regulatory Issues Directly Impacting the Accounts Payable and Payment Process

Overview of the Regulatory Compliance Issue

1099 Reporting Requirements

Unclaimed Property reporting requirements

Sales and Use tax reporting

How you are supposed to verify payments under OFAC

Your responsibilities under FCPA

Conflict Mineral Reporting

Payment Fraud Prevention/Detection Best Practices

Check fraud prevention best practices

P-card fraud prevention best practices

ACH fraud prevention best practices

Wire transfer fraud prevention best practices

Evolving Issues Impacting Fraud

Technology's impact on the payment process and Fraud

BEC fraud and how to identify and stop it

Identifying situations where fraudsters are trying to get unauthorized information for fraudulent purposes

Best Practices to Curtail Fraud and Keep Expenses Down

Identify weaknesses in your own accounts payable function that may expose your business to fraud

Detect potential external fraudulent situations early so you can prevent losses

Why time is not your friend in the fight against fraud

Best practices that prevent and detect fraud

Concluding Remarks

