Rodizio Grill® to open flagship location at Pointe Orlando, Florida late this year

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill®, America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, announces plans to open flagship location at Pointe Orlando, in the epicenter of Orlando’s primary tourism district. This location marks the brand’s fifth restaurant in Florida.



Future site of Rodizio Grill at Pointe Orlando, FL.





/EIN News/ -- “We are beyond excited to bring our concept to the most desirable location in Orlando and be part of the vibrant dining and lifestyle scene,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “Our unique spirit of fun, adventure and ‘alegria’ (joy) delivers a truly authentic Brazilian dining experience that is not only memorable, but unlike any other. As Ambassadors of Brazil, we cannot wait to welcome the community into Rodizio Grill – our home – and celebrate with us the warmth and alegria that is the Rodizio experience.”

Located off International Drive, Pointe Orlando is the epicenter of Orlando’s primary tourism district, just minutes from major theme parks and within walking distance of Orange County Convention Center and other renowned landmarks including WonderWorks’ famous upside-down building. Highly regarded as the coveted site in Orlando, Rodizio Grill’s newest location at Pointe Orlando will become a celebration destination and family favorite for residents and visitors alike. With seating capacity of 500, the restaurant will have private and semi-private spaces available to host corporate events, wedding festivities and large family gatherings.

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. Nearly twenty-five years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade Brazilian desserts. The whole experience comes at a competitive, affordable price so the whole family can celebrate together.

For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera, who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f6496e6-ddc8-4bd3-9524-66f7eec51b6d

Contact: Ashlee Hille Director of Marketing marketing@rodiziogrill.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.