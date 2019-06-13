Former California Beauty Queen, Sheila Anthony Shaw, Pens Remarkably Candid Memoir

Sheila Anthony, Miss Fresno County, 1980 The Sheila Anthony-Shaw Story: A Memoir

Memoir Available at www.sheilaanthonyshaw.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheila Anthony-Shaw is a Milpitas, California author who further proves that some of life's best lessons and unparalleled inspirational stories come from people we’ve never met. “The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story: A Memoir,” was released this morning, her publicist announced today.The book is available at www.SheilaAnthonyShaw.com "This unprecedented, true story is told with soulful eyes, a forgiving heart, and unbridled passion for living," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Sheila Anthony-Shaw. "Readers will be awed by her struggles, victories, and resiliency. And, they'll be inspired to recalibrate what they believe is possible for their life. This story illustrates that we all have the ability to do just about anything.""The Sheila Anthony Story: A Memoir," chronicles the author's humble beginnings of moving from Houston, Texas to Fresno, California with her mother and four siblings. She was three years old.The family's first, California home was a small, one-room, wooden shack with wooden slats for floors."We could see the earth beneath our home," explained Sheila Anthony-Shaw. We didn’t complain, though. There was absolutely no reason to. We adapted and enjoyed the adventure."And an adventure, her life would become.The author goes on to survive a slash in her arm that required twenty-two stitches; an unceremonious year as a California beauty queen; being slighted by the love of her life days after losing their unborn child; a heartless doctor who rather remove her reproduction organs than address her ruptured appendix, and driving alone across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, then suddenly not being able to use the gas, or brake pedals.The reader will also be inspired by the author's continued search for answers after seeing more than fifty-five doctors and specialists, and receiving more than fifty-five misdiagnoses."The topics the book covers are relatable to me as a reader; and the responses to the situations Sheila faces are remarkably different than most people would do," stated Demetra Adams Davis of Florida. All and all, these elements make the memoir remarkably, unique."Discounted, preorder purchases of Anthony-Shaw's memoir are available until June 22, 2019. After this date, the retail cost of the book will be $14.97, plus shipping and handling.For more information, visit https://www.sheilaanthonyshaw.com For bookings, speaking engagements, and sponsorship opportunities, contact the authors' publicist, Fran Briggs. FranBriggs@aol.com



