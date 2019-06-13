DePaul University Awards Exclusive 10-Year Commercial Waste, Recycling Services Contract to Lakeshore Recycling Systems Effective July 2019

LRS now services a majority of Chicago’s higher education institutions

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has been awarded an exclusive ten-year commercial waste and recycling contract by DePaul University, the nation’s largest Catholic university, effective July 2019.



The contract award expands the LRS commercial service area and builds on the company’s legacy of serving Chicago’s leading colleges and universities. Specifically, LRS will help DePaul improve recycling participation, reduce recycling contamination by co-developing educational materials, conducting on-site educational sessions and providing facility tours for students.

“We know we will be in good hands with LRS because they have invested heavily in the technology and infrastructure required to maximize the recovery of recyclable materials from our waste streams,” said DePaul University Director of Facility Operations Richard Wiltse. “LRS’ mission of sustainability aligns well with our core values and we look forward to their services.”

LRS serves more higher education institutions than any other industry provider, delivering safe, innovative and sustainable waste and recycling services. From offering facility tours to providing educational materials and signage, to assisting with green initiatives and committees, LRS provides colleges and universities the resources they need to make their sustainability programs successful.

“We are always pleased to service and partner with commercial businesses and organizations whose environmental values align with our mission,” said LRS Managing Partner Joshua Connell. “Serving highly respected institutions, like DePaul University, is important as these relationships advance our mission of sustainability, and motivate future generations of young leaders to create environmental change throughout the world.”

In addition to DePaul University, LRS services Loyola University Chicago, The University of Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology, Oakton Community College, all Chicago Public Schools and seven community colleges in the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) system. LRS is the waste and recycling industry partner of choice for the majority of Chicago’s higher education institutions and provides schools with the materials, information and services they need to be more sustainable and environmentally responsible.

