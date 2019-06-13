Peter B. Schuna Appointed Co-Chair of Minnesota e-Health Advisory Committee

LAKE ELMO, Minn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health , a leading post-acute consulting services, strategic technology implementation, and education services firm, is pleased to announce that Peter B. Schuna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health, has been appointed by Commissioner Jan K. Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health, to serve as Co-Chair of the Minnesota e-Health Advisory Committee, beginning July 1, 2019, for a two-year term. Mr. Schuna will join Dr. Sonja Short, current e-Health Advisory Committee Co-Chair, and work with committee members to set the agenda for how Minnesota will approach the integration of effective health information technology into the future.



/EIN News/ -- “I am honored to help guide the committee to achieve Minnesota’s e-Health vision that ‘All communities and individuals benefit from and are empowered by information and technology that advances health equity and supports health and well-being,’” said Peter B. Schuna.

The Minnesota e-Health Advisory Committee was established in 2004 under Minnesota Statute. Committee membership is composed of members representing a broad spectrum of health care stakeholders throughout Minnesota, who are appointed by the Commissioner of Health. The Advisory Committee advises on policy and has convened workgroups to develop and implement a statewide plan for meeting Minnesota's 2015 Interoperable Electronic Health Record Mandate.

For more information regarding the Minnesota e-Health Initiative Advisory Committee, visit their website.

Pathway Health offers expert consulting services, strategic technology implementation and education solutions for the post-acute care continuum. Pathway Health holds the exclusive, global training license with Florida Atlantic University and provides high-quality training, education and consulting services to the post-acute providers using the Interventions to Reduce Acute Care Transfers (INTERACT™4.0) Quality Improvement Program (QIP). Since 1997, Pathway Health has been keeping a pulse on industry clinical, regulatory, quality and reimbursement trends to keep clients on the path to success. With over 150 experienced professionals, we engage and employ leading clinical and operational experts to assist our clients in achieving the next level of performance. For more information, call 877-777-5463 or visit pathwayhealth.com.

