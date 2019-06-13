Ronald McDonald House Charities Announces Appointment to the Global Board of Trustees

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) today announced the addition of Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman of External Affairs & Chief Legal Officer at AbbVie, to the RMHC Global Board of Trustees.



Throughout the world, RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together and close to the medical care their child needs, when they need it most. With over 275 Chapters in 64 countries and regions, RMHC improves the health and well-being of children and their families through its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile program.



“We couldn’t be more pleased with the addition of Laura to our Board of Trustees,” said Steven M. Ramirez, Board Chair, RMHC. “Her deep professional background and passionate commitment to supporting families and strengthening our communities will bring insightful perspective to our Board.”



Laura is a senior healthcare executive with an accomplished track record of developing and executing enterprise-wide strategies that drive success. Her expertise includes legal affairs, corporate governance, communications and business development as well as board service, and she guides a staff of more than 500 to fulfill AbbVie’s purpose-driven mission to make a remarkable impact on the lives of patients. She led the creation of the AbbVie Foundation, which empowers the underserved and matches employee donations to nearly all nonprofit charities, dollar for dollar. Laura has been named one of the “Top Women in Biotech” by FierceBiotech, a “Top Health Influencer” by Medical Marketing & Media and as The Deal’s “Top Deal Maker.”



“The impact Ronald McDonald House Charities has on families all over the world is both impressive and inspiring,” said Laura Schumacher. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help further their work and look forward to personally contributing to the advancement of RMHC’s mission.”



Laura graduated with a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.



For a full list of the RMHC Global Board of Trustees, visit here.



About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of over 275 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world’s most complex and critical conditions. The company’s mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Attachment

Kristin Hylek Ronald McDonald House Charities 7735471018 Kristin.Hylek@us.mcd.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.