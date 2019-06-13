Eastbridge’s latest report examines employer attitudes and opinions about voluntary products by industry and employer size

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastbridge’s biannual MarketVision™—The Employer Viewpoint study tracks the needs, wants and expectations of one of the market’s key stakeholder groups: employers. This segmentation analysis report – A Closer Look at Employer Demographics in the Voluntary/Worksite Market - delves deeper into the 2018 MarketVision™ report findings to identify how employer benefit offerings, needs and attitudes vary by demographic components. Specifically, the report looks at the data by employer size and industry.



For both demographic categories, the report examines:

The benefit offerings by employers

Reasons and preferences for offering voluntary products

Reasons for choosing voluntary carriers and the number of voluntary carriers used

Other coverages provided by brokers and carriers

Enrollment, education and communication practices and preferences

Administration preferences and use of benefit administration systems

The report is currently available for purchase for $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, e-mail info@eastbridge.com or call (860) 676-9633.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



