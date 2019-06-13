Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market is Likely to Reach $8.44 Billion by 2025 at 9.5% CAGR: Says AMR

Growing concern for safety & hygiene have fueled the growth of the global disposable medical gloves market. On the other hand, allergic reaction from certain gloves and competition pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in number of end users such as health care and pharma industries is expected to create multiple opportunities in the market.

Portland, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, global disposable medical gloves market was estimated at $4.04 billion in 2017, and is expected to hit $8.44 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

The natural rubber gloves segment to retain its top status during the study period-

Based on type, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to be dominant through 2018–2025. The nitrile gloves segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% throughout the estimate period.

The non-powdered gloves segment to lead the trail till 2025-

Based on form, the non-powdered gloves segment contributed to more than four-fifth of the total share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

North America to dominate through 2018–2025-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.6% throughout the study period.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG. These players have adopted a number of exclusive strategies to heighten their stand in the market.

