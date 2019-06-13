$142 Bn Vehicle Electrification Market - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start-Stop, PTC, EPS, Electric Air Conditioner, ISG, Starter Motor, Alternator, Actuator, Electric Pump-Vacuum, Oil & Water), 48V, ICE, BEV, HEV, PHEV, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vehicle electrification market is projected to reach USD 142.1 billion by 2027 from USD 71.0 billion in 2019

The increasingly stringent emission control norms, growing environmental concerns, and technological advancements of electric vehicles are causing a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. Conventional automotive systems are powered by mechanical power. However, OEMs have realized that stringent emission regulations can be complied with through vehicle electrification. Therefore, the automotive industry has started developing alternatives to conventional, mechanically powered systems.



Vehicle electrification can be achieved through various alterations such as equipping vehicles with electric powertrain and conversion of mechanically operated systems to electrical. The trend of vehicle electrification is replacing the power source of mechanically powered automotive systems and components by electric motors, micro-processors, sensors, and actuators.



This trend of vehicle electrification is as a result of the fluctuating cost of conventional fuels and growing environmental concerns, which has resulted in regulations with decreased limits in tail-pipe emissions and increased fuel efficiency limits. The emission regulations demand minimum fleet level CO2 emissions.



The vehicle electrification market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the vehicle electrification market are Bosch Continental, Denso, Schaeffler, Delphi, and Valeo. Continental adopted the strategies of expansion, new product development, and partnership to retain its leading position in the vehicle electrification market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for 48v Architecture

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as E-Axle in Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Achieving and Maintaining Optimum Power-To-Weight Ratio

5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Electric Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Alternate Materials for Overall Weight Reduction To Open New Avenues in Electric Vehicle Technologies

5.2.3.2 Electrification of Commercial Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles



6 Industry Trend

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Company vs Product

6.3 48 V Hybrid Architecture

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 48v Vehicle

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Need for 48v Architecture

7.3 48v Mild Hybrid Market, By Region

7.3.1 Europe is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

7.4 Impact of 48v Architecture



8 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 The Market for Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Projected To Grow at the Highest Cagr

8.2 Start-Stop

8.2.1 Asia Oceania is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market

8.3 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

8.3.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.4 Liquid Heater PTC

8.4.1 North American Market is Expected To Be the Second Largest

8.5 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

8.5.1 North America is Project To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.6 Electric Vacuum Pump

8.6.1 The Asia Oceania Market for Electric Vacuum Pump is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.7 Electric Oil Pump

8.7.1 RoW is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.8 Electric Water Pump

8.8.1 North America is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.9 Starter Motor

8.9.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.1 Alternator

8.10.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.11 Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

8.11.1 Europe Market is Estimated To Be the Second Largest

8.12 Actuator

8.12.1 Asia Oceania is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period



9 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Vehicle Type

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Row

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 The Passenger Car Segment is Estimated To Be the Largest Market,

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Passenger Car Leads the Vehicle Electrification Market Owing To Its High Production in Asia Oceania

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.3.1 LCV has the Prominent Market Share With Its Increasing Usage in US, China, and India



10 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 The ICE Vehicle Segment is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume

10.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

10.2.1 Asia Oceania is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.3.1 RoW is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

10.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

10.4.1 Asia Oceania is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

10.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.5.1 North America is Projected To Be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

10.6 48 V Vehicle

10.6.1 Europe is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume



11 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Region

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional and Country Level By Product Type and Considered Products are Start-Stop, Electric Power Steering, Electric Air-Conditioned Compressor, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Integrated Starter Generator, Liquid Heater PTC, Starter, Alternator, Actuator.

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.2 Asia Oceania

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.3 South Korea

11.2.3.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Second Largest Market

11.2.4 India

11.2.4.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania

11.2.5.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Second Largest Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Electric Vacuum Pump is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 Liquid Heater PTC is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Integrated Starter Generator is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.5.2 Russia

11.5.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Fastest Growth

11.5.3 Rest of RoW

11.5.3.1 Actuator is Expected To Hold The Largest Market in Terms of Value



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Vanguards

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic

12.1.4 Emerging

12.2 Vehicle Electrification Market: Vendor Dive Matrix

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Product Offering Scorecard (For All 15 Companies)

12.3.2 Business Strategy & Scorecard (For All 15 Companies)

12.4 Market Ranking

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Expansion

12.5.2 Supply Contracts

12.5.3 New Product Launches/Developments

12.5.4 Partnership/Joint Ventures

12.5.5 Mergers/Acquisition



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Bosch

13.2 Continental

13.3 Denso

13.4 Delphi

13.5 Mitsubishi

13.6 Borgwarner

13.7 Johnson Electric

13.8 Magna

13.9 Aisin Seiki

13.10 Johnson Controls

13.11 Additional Companies

13.11.1 Asia Oceania

13.11.1.1 Jtekt Corporation

13.11.1.2 Hitachi Automotive

13.11.1.3 Calsonic Kansei

13.11.2 Europe

13.11.2.1 Zf

13.11.2.2 Valeo

13.11.2.3 Wabco

13.11.2.4 Gkn

13.11.2.5 Schaeffler

13.11.2.6 Mahle

13.11.3 North America

13.11.3.1 Dana (US)



