$142 Bn Vehicle Electrification Market - Global Forecast to 2027

The vehicle electrification market is projected to reach USD 142.1 billion by 2027 from USD 71.0 billion in 2019
The increasingly stringent emission control norms, growing environmental concerns, and technological advancements of electric vehicles are causing a paradigm shift in the automotive industry. Conventional automotive systems are powered by mechanical power. However, OEMs have realized that stringent emission regulations can be complied with through vehicle electrification. Therefore, the automotive industry has started developing alternatives to conventional, mechanically powered systems.
Vehicle electrification can be achieved through various alterations such as equipping vehicles with electric powertrain and conversion of mechanically operated systems to electrical. The trend of vehicle electrification is replacing the power source of mechanically powered automotive systems and components by electric motors, micro-processors, sensors, and actuators.
This trend of vehicle electrification is as a result of the fluctuating cost of conventional fuels and growing environmental concerns, which has resulted in regulations with decreased limits in tail-pipe emissions and increased fuel efficiency limits. The emission regulations demand minimum fleet level CO2 emissions.
The vehicle electrification market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the vehicle electrification market are Bosch Continental, Denso, Schaeffler, Delphi, and Valeo. Continental adopted the strategies of expansion, new product development, and partnership to retain its leading position in the vehicle electrification market.
13.11.3 North America
13.11.3.1 Dana (US)
