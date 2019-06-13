Recent Updates to VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management Solutions Recognized for Top Industry Award by ISHN Readers

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has been named a top solution by Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) readers for the recent enhancements made to its MSDSonline Chemical Management Solutions. The updates now give users greater control than ever to streamline chemical management and simplify hazard communication compliance. Backed by more than 20 years of continuous product innovation, the enhancements are part of VelocityEHS’ broader strategy to build software and mobile solutions that engage users to simplify complex EHS challenges and keep workers safe.



/EIN News/ -- The completely redesigned MSDSonline platform – with over 350 new and improved features – enhances overall system usability and helps streamline employee right-to-know access to SDSs, chemical inventory management and regulatory reporting. As an added benefit, the integrated MSDSonline SDS/Chemical Management Mobile App enables safety professionals and frontline workers to access and manage SDSs and chemical information, even in remote locations where internet connectivity is unavailable. The redesigned system improvements help facilities streamline chemical safety and compliance tasks associated with meeting global hazard communication requirements, such as those required by OSHA’s GHS-aligned HazCom 2012 Standard and Canada’s WHMIS 2015 Standard, while also better equipping them to handle whatever changes may come about with future regulatory updates.

“If you’re covered by HazCom, now is a good time to take note of what could change based on the evolution of GHS and to refocus your understanding of your current obligations under the GHS-aligned HazCom 2012 Standard,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “When OSHA first adopted GHS, there was a bit of a wakeup call for many employers who didn’t realize they hadn’t been compliant with the pre-GHS requirements of the Standard, making it that much harder for them to adopt the new changes. Recent upgrades to our chemical management software, like improved location-specific reporting capabilities, make it even easier for you to know what chemicals, SDSs and labels you have and where you have them, so you can better handle the next round of changes. By making our software more accessible and even more intuitive to use, everyone in the organization – whether they are frontline workers, supervisors, safety directors or executives – can play an active role in workplace safety and compliance.”

The annual ISHN Readers’ Choice Awards recognize best-in-class health and products and services based on voting by the industry professionals that use them. Visit www.ISHN.com for a complete list of the 2019 winners.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

