CMG Holdings Group's Board of Directors Authorizes 100 Million Share Repurchase Program

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CMGO) announces today the approval of a share buyback program of up to 100 million shares of the Company's common stock over the next two years. The share repurchases will be made at the discretion of the company through the open market purchases and/or privately negotiated transactions.



/EIN News/ -- CMG's Chairman and CEO Glenn Laken said, "We are very excited by the prospects for the company going forward and have decided to implement this buyback based on our view that the price of the stock does not accurately reflect the value of the company and its increasingly positive prospects. We believe that this program is a very important step in increasing shareholder value. I'd like to thank our loyal shareholders for their support. Further information on CMG developments can be found at @CMGOnews on Twitter." The repurchases will be made with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations, and potential bank financing. Full details of the stock repurchase program may be found in CMG's report on Form 8K which will be filed within the next few business days.

About CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a Chicago holding company whose primary operating subsidiary is XA – The Experiential Agency, Inc. (http://www.experientialagency.com) - which engages in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. XA is involved in production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. The business also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social media. XA serves clients across the marketing communication industry. Separately, CMG Holdings Group owns Lincoln Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary formed to manage its portfolio investments.

Contact



Glenn Laken

CEO

CMG Holdings Group, Inc.

(773) 770-3440

glennbrlaken@gmail.com

Twitter: @CMGOnews





