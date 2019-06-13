Global Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market Forecast to 2024: Major Players are Siemens, Danfoss, Fuji Electric, Badger Meter, GE, Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), and KROHNE

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market by Implementation Type (Clamp-On and Inline), Measurement Technology, Number of Paths (1 Path Transit-Time, 2 Path Transit-Time, and 3 and Above Path Transit-Time), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ultrasonic flow meter market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

An ultrasonic flow meter is used to determine the velocity of a fluid flowing in a pipe using sound waves. It uses a pair of transducers to emit ultrasonic sound waves. The flow rate is measured by determining the transit time difference between the pulse of ultrasound propagating into and against the direction of the fluid flow.



The velocity of the fluid can also be determined by measuring the frequency shift due to the Doppler effect. The primary advantages of using ultrasonic flow meter include accurate measurement, high temperature resistance, and low maintenance cost. These flow meters are mainly used in industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and pulp & paper.



The ultrasonic flow meter market is segmented by implementation type, measuring technology, number of paths, end-user, and region. The study covers the major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the ultrasonic flow meter market in 2018 owing to the increasing greenfield investments in China, rise in shale gas exploration activities in the US, and increasing import of crude oil in India.



The number of investments in water & wastewater, energy & power, refining, chemical, and industrial infrastructure activities is increasing in the developing economies such as China and India, which drives the demand for measuring instruments.



Some of the major players of the ultrasonic flow meter market are Siemens (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Fuji Electric (Japan), Badger Meter (US), GE (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), and KROHNE (Germany).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Accurate Measurement

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in Oil & Gas and Water & Wastewater Industries

5.2.1.3 Ease of Operation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of Ultrasonic Flow Meters

5.2.2.2 Inaccurate Measurements in the Vertically Downward Flow Line

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Smart and Intelligent Flow Meters

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lower Adoption Rate Compared to Traditional Flow Meters



6 Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market, By Implementation Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clamp-On

6.2.1 Measuring Flow Without Interruption Feature is Expected to Drive the Demand for Clamp-On Ultrasonic Flow Meters

6.3 Inline

6.3.1 Need for Precise Accuracy in Flow Measurement is Likely to Increase the Demand for Inline Ultrasonic Flow Meters

6.4 Others



7 Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market, By Measurement Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transit-Time

7.2.1 Bidirectional and Precise Flow Measurement is Expected to Drive the Transit-Time Technology Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

7.3 Doppler

7.3.1 Measurement of Flow Containing Bubbles and Particles is Likely to Drive the Doppler Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Advanced Measurement of Clean, Solids-Bearing, and Gaseous Liquids is Expected to Drive the Hybrid Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market



8 Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market, By Number of Paths

8.1 Introduction

8.2 1 Path Transit-Time

8.2.1 Cost-Effective Flow Measurement is Expected to Drive the 1 Path Transit-Time Technology

8.3 2 Path Transit-Time

8.3.1 Better Accuracy at Low Cost is Expected to Drive the 2 Path Transit-Time Technology

8.4 3 & Above Path Transit-Time

8.4.1 Precise Accuracy in Flow Measurement is Likely to Increase the Demand for 3 & Above Path Transit-Time Technology in the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market



9 Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.1 Precise Flow Measurement is Expected to Drive the Demand for Oil & Gas Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

9.3 Power Generation

9.3.1 Better Accuracy With Ease of Operation is Expected to Drive the Power Generation Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

9.4 Water & Wastewater

9.4.1 Reliable and Accurate Flow Measurement With No Interruption in the Water Supply is Expected to Drive the Demand for the Water & Wastewater Segment of the Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market

9.5 Others



10 Ultrasonic Flow Meter Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profile

12.1 Badger Meter

12.2 Danfoss

12.3 Emerson

12.4 Endress+Hauser

12.5 Fuji Electric

12.6 GE

12.7 Honeywell

12.8 Siemens

12.9 Teledyne

12.10 Bronkhorst

12.11 Eesiflo

12.12 Katronic

12.13 KROHNE

12.14 CMC Technologies



