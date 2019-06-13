German Filmmaker Uwe Boll Announces his aim to be the Number one Restaurant in Canada With his new Chef Team.

Bauhaus Restaurant's award-winning Tasting Menu Bauhaus Restaurant Executive Chef Christian Kuehnel. Uwe Boll on the set of his film Dungeon Siege with Jason Statham

Highly acclaimed Bauhaus Restaurant, owned by well known German filmmaker Uwe Boll announces the aim to be number one restaurant in Canada with a new chef team.

I didn't retire from film to have a mediocre restaurant. I came to open the best restaurant.” — Uwe Boll

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA , June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highly acclaimed Bauhaus Restaurant, owned by well known German filmmaker Uwe Boll announces the aim to be number one restaurant in Canada with a new chef team lead by German-born Executive Chef Christian Kuehnel. Christian had his start in Frankfurt at the prestigious Kempinski Hotel. He has worked at some of the world's top restaurants including Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, listed on the Worlds Top 50 Best Restaurants, and Spices owned by Tim Raue featured on the Netflix series Chefs Table.Christian has partnered with Executive Sous Chef Caroline Lienart who recently arrived in Vancouver from Paris, where she worked for the acclaimed three Michelin Star restaurant, Of Anne-Sophie Pic - Paris. Caroline is an award-winning chef who won Champion of France in the national finals in cooking – WorldSkills -Strasbourg ( France), She was awarded a Medallion for Excellence in world championships – WorldSkills - São Paulo (Brazil). The pair will relaunch the Bauhaus Restaurant’s menu on June 17th.Bauhaus opened four years ago in the historic Gastown neighborhood in Vancouver, BC. The name was inspired by the early 20th-century German design movement "Bauhaus" translated to "construction house," which was famous for its unique approach to architecture and design where every form has a function.Bauhaus Restaurant aims beyond just being "beautiful." What proprietor Uwe Boll envisioned when shaping the restaurant, was for it to house sophisticated and high-end modern German food while ensuring that every element of it had an utter purpose. That's why, for Uwe, the Bauhaus Movement, the single most influential modernist art school of the 20th century, was the perfect foundation to create from.Born in Wermelskirchen, Germany, Uwe Boll was only ten years old when he started filming shorts on his Super 8 camera. His drive to become a filmmaker has resulted in an explosive career in which he has financed, produced, and directed over 35 features including Darfur (awarded Best Film at the New York Film Festival), Rampage, Auschwitz, Max Schmeling and Assault on Wall Street. His films have each been sold in over 100 countries and played at more than 70 international film festivals.Boll's passion for excellent food and wine has also led to his most recent venture - the opening of Bauhaus Restaurant. Inspired by modern German cuisine, Boll saw an opportunity to bring the taste of contemporary Germany to Vancouver. Much like his passion for film, Boll is adamant that every Bauhaus guest has a unique and pleasurable culinary experience.Over the past year, Bauhaus has had the honour of being highly acclaimed for its outstanding contemporary German cuisine. It was listed as one of the 100 Best Restaurants in Canada, winning "Best European" at the Where Magazine Awards, and nominated for "Best Upscale" at the Vancouver Magazine Awards.Bauhaus international recognition has been growing since listed as a restaurant to watch by The 'World's 50 Best Restaurants' Diner's Discovery Series. The list is considered the "Next Generation of Dining Destinations" and listed as one of the best German bars and restaurants around the world by CNN and the new global face of German cuisine by Wine Enthusiast.Now, after four years, Uwe is taking the restaurant to where he originally envisioned the restaurant to be: "The Best Modern German Restaurant in North America." Uwe has put a new focus for the restaurant menu and put an all-star chef team together to help take Bauhaus to the next level."Modern German cuisine has world influences. For example, look at German superstar top chefs Tim Raue and Christian Bau who create Asian influenced cuisine in Germany. Historically most of the German Michelin Star Restaurants are French-influenced. Therefore guests at Bauhaus can also expect to experience world influences." - Uwe BollThe new menu concept focuses on defining what modern German cuisine is, offering contemporary German cuisine that emphasizes local products and combines them with international accents. The restaurant will feature a three - six-course tasting menu option - each course has choices. Considering how close Germany is to Italy, France, Austria, and Spain, you can see influences from all these rich culinary countries within the tasting menu dishes while creating its own genuinely unique style. Each plate tells a story, and the menu is designed to take you on a culinary journey."Our new menu style has not been done in Vancouver before. Taking Bauhaus to the next level means focusing on what we do best, which is our Tasting Menu". - Uwe BollBauhaus Restaurant is booking in advance for the new menu launch on June 17th.For more additional information and media requests, please contact Natalie Boll. nboll@bauhaus-restaurant.com | Cell 604 710 8942

