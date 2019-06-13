Aesthetic Medicine Market Value to Rake US$ 16.3 bn by 2026

The global aesthetic medicine market valuation to reach around USD 16.3 billion by 2026 and market will grow at CAGR above 8.5 % over the forecast time frame.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting Announced Research Study on titled “ Aesthetic Medicine Market (By Product: Implants, Anti-wrinkle Products [Dermal Fillers, Botulinum Toxin, Chemical Peel], Energy-based Devices [Aesthetic Laser Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Ultrasound Devices, Body Contouring Devices]; By End Use: Home Use, Clinics and Beauty Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”.



The growing worldwide geriatric population will be the main factors driving demand for the product. Other prominent market growth variables include higher rates of disposable revenue and enhanced demand for aesthetic medicines owing to a growing understanding of their effectiveness.

Moreover, the demand for aesthetic medicinal products will rise during the forecast era with the growing number of workers, particularly in the emerging economies. However, the future development of this industry could be restricted by stringent regulatory structure, which ensures product safety and efficiency, and low treatment cost. Moreover, surgical procedures and minimally invasive procedures involve experts. The absence of field professionals may thus also have an adverse effect on the growth of the industry.

The main factor driving the worldwide aesthetic industry during the forecasted era will be developments in surgical and non-operational aesthetic processes. Advanced aesthetic systems that give efficient and time-saving treatments with minimum invasion will improve the use of such instruments. Huge R&D investments will result in developments in the field of aesthetic drugs, increasing the industry's development in aesthetic medicine. The optimal implant, a structured breast implant combining advantages of saline and silicone implants, was, for example, created by Ideal Implants Inc.

Regional Snapshots

In 2018, the world sector was dominated by North America's aesthetic medicine market and is estimated to see a profitable increase during the evaluation era. The main elements for regional development will be a wider awareness of the significance of aesthetics, the availability of sophisticated technology and the increasing inclination of individuals to less invasive processes. In addition, the demand for body contouring processes will be accelerated with sedentary lifestyles, alcohol intake and other environmental variables leading to obesity. The regional development will be further accelerated as well as significant R&D investments that lead to technological development.

Asia-Pacific aesthetic medicine market is expected, owing to a growing population base and the growing incidence of obesity and cancer throughout the area, to be stable CAGR by more than 14% in the forecast era. The development of the Asia Pacific aesthetic medicine industry will boost the requirement to increase breast growth in the developing economies, such as India and China. In addition, construction of health infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure and increased public awareness in the analysis time period will drive the regional growth.

Key Findings

Due to increasing knowledge about the efficacy of these products, the anti-wrinkle segment is anticipated to continue to dominate over the forecast period.

The biggest end-use segment in 2018 was clinics and beauty centres, as most processes require expert experts.

Moreover, the use of high risk instruments and treatments, which also contribute to segment development, are reduced by strict legislative rules.

In addition to raising disposable revenue and growing living norms, the presence of target population in China and India is stimulating consumer supply in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players & Strategies

Many regional businesses competing with worldwide producers are extremely fragmented on the world market. Strict regulatory approval method, however, challenges the market introduction of fresh products. The most important firms on the market include Alma Laser, Allergan, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lumenis; Cynosure, Solta Medtical, Inc. and Syneron Medical Ltd. Cynosure and other businesses.

Most main players within the sector adopt major approaches to enhance product portfolios and retain their positions on the market, including fresh product launch, acquisitions, fusion and alliances. In August 2016, for example, Merz purchased the medical aesthetics business On Light Sciences to develop techniques for improving the dermatology of lasers, in order to reinforce its product portfolio.

