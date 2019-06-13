Media Advisory: Jean Charest to Unveil Vision 2025 Report in Paris

PARIS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Deputy Prime Minister and Quebec Premier Jean Charest, and Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) President Jim Quick, will unveil the Vision 2025 report. This report will establish, in addition to setting a broad vision for aerospace sector growth, goals and priorities for greater collaboration between industry, government, and other stakeholders.



/EIN News/ -- Date: Monday, June 17, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CET (Paris)



Location: Canadian Pavilion (Hall 3)

Paris Air Show

Livestream: https://twitter.com/AIAC_News

More details on Vision 2025 report are available at www.aiac.ca/vision2025 (English) or www.aiac.ca/fr/vision2025 (French).

Media contact:

English

Shanice Scott

T: 416.920.0716 ext. 210

E: sscott@counselpa.com

French

Marie-José Begin

T: 514.994.0802

E: mbegin@casacom.ca



