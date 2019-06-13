There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,062 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Jean Charest to Unveil Vision 2025 Report in Paris

PARIS, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Deputy Prime Minister and Quebec Premier Jean Charest, and Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) President Jim Quick, will unveil the Vision 2025 report. This report will establish, in addition to setting a broad vision for aerospace sector growth, goals and priorities for greater collaboration between industry, government, and other stakeholders.

/EIN News/ -- Date:                 Monday, June 17, 2019

Time:                 9:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CET (Paris)
                                                              
Location:          Canadian Pavilion (Hall 3)
                           Paris Air Show

Livestream:      https://twitter.com/AIAC_News

More details on Vision 2025 report are available at www.aiac.ca/vision2025 (English) or www.aiac.ca/fr/vision2025 (French).

Media contact: 

English
Shanice Scott
T: 416.920.0716 ext. 210
E: sscott@counselpa.com

French
Marie-José Begin
T: 514.994.0802
E: mbegin@casacom.ca

AIAC-EF-horizontal-gray-text.png

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.