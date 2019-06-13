North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) expands from cardiac care to full-service anesthesia delivery at St. Mary’s General Hospital

NAPA’s expansion in northern New Jersey opens opportunities for anesthesia clinicians dedicated to safety, quality, and creating exceptional patient experiences.

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, has expanded anesthesia services at St. Mary’s General Hospital, a Prime Healthcare facility, located in Passaic, New Jersey. NAPA also delivers full-service anesthesia at Prime’s St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, NJ.



NAPA has provided specialized anesthesiologists for cardiac procedures at St. Mary’s since 2018, when the hospital had an immediate need for coverage. Now, under a new agreement, the relationship has grown to cover anesthesia services for the hospital’s full spectrum of acute and elective procedures. Effective June 8, 2019, NAPA’s skilled anesthesiologists and CRNAs will offer the highest quality perioperative care to St. Mary’s patients every day.

Ed Condit, CEO at St. Mary’s General Hospital, said, “We are very pleased to be expanding our relationship with NAPA, which has a proven track record of delivering excellent anesthesia services, satisfying both patients and surgeons with their dedication to safety and innovation. NAPA’s patient-first philosphy is consistent with our commitment to providing compassionate, respectful, and personalized high-quality care to the St. Mary’s community. We look forward to welcoming more NAPA anesthesia clinicians into our operating rooms for a broad array of procedures.”

Richard Colavita MD, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA’s New Jersey Region, added, “As a full-service anesthesia group, NAPA offers our partners a comprehensive range of clinical expertise delivered by anesthesia clinicians who care about creating exceptional patient experiences. Anesthesiologists and CRNAs join NAPA to be part of a company known for seeking quality improvement and excellence in everything we do. First and foremost, that means always doing what’s right for the patient. Great clinicians who want to join a winning anesthesia team are welcome at NAPA, where our rapidly expanding service area offers outstanding opportunities in northern New Jersey and beyond.”

“Our 314 healthcare partners in the 11 states that comprise NAPA’s service area, where we deliver more than 1.2 million anesthetics each year, appreciate how NAPA adds value in the OR through excellent care and by helping reduce the overall cost of care,” said John Kalix, COO of NAPA. “NAPA trains clinicians to deliver inspired leadership that drives a culture of continuous improvement. And with our focus on safety and measurable quality, NAPA helps hospitals and ASCs thrive in an evolving healthcare environment. We are delighted to bring our full-service capabilities in anesthesia to St. Mary’s General Hospital.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. In three decades, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving more than one million patients annually in more than 260 healthcare locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

