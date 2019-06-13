Zywave Achieves Major Milestone in Small Group Quoting through Acquisition of RateFactory

Integration will deliver the industry’s only insurance carrier-direct, multi-line small group quoting system

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , a leading insurance tech provider of sales management and client delivery solutions, today announced the acquisition of RateFactory, an easy-to-use small group rating engine that is directly linked to insurance carrier quoting systems. Together with its existing tools, the acquisition equips Zywave with the industry’s only carrier-direct, multi-line small group quoting system serving brokers.



/EIN News/ -- Zywave will incorporate RateFactory’s small group quoting into its product suite, including integration with the Code SixFour™ Digital Plan Marketing presentation software and within Zywave’s Sales Cloud. The integration will strengthen the product’s position as the industry’s most accurate and efficient small group quoting engine available. The enhanced offering, which provides market representation of available carrier plans across the United States, enables brokers to quickly create fully customized rate proposal presentations for clients.

“RateFactory’s exclusive functionality, combined with the comprehensive capabilities of Code SixFour, makes our new offering unlike any other available to brokers,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “This acquisition provides our partners with an industry-exclusive solution—accurate, multi-line small group quoting, directly linked to insurance carriers across the country. We are positioned for the next phase of quoting, including level-funded and ancillary lines.”

As part of the agreement, RateFactory customers will become Zywave customers and RateFactory employees will become Zywave employees. RateFactory will continue to sell, service and support its products as Zywave begins working through integration of business operations in the coming months. Steve Kutina, CEO and co-founder of RateFactory, will also focus on expanding Zywave’s partnerships with insurance carriers.

“Five years ago, RateFactory was founded to help brokers that were struggling to quote and prepare small group presentations,” said Kutina. “Joining Zywave will enable us to better serve our customers with additional resources and an even more valuable offering. We also look forward to expanding Zywave’s new open partnership strategy by continuing to invest in integrations with enrollment companies and agency management systems to provide a true ‘one touch’ solution with the most accurate, comprehensive carrier-direct quoting available.”

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available. Through its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering, Zywave provides partners with solutions that deliver business efficiency, effectiveness and insights. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

About RateFactory

Founded in 2014, RateFactory was established to help brokers struggling to quote and prepare small-group presentations. First launched solely in Utah, the company has since expanded its footprint, now covering 30 states. With a focus on quickly delivering highly accurate plan data during quarterly updates, RateFactory has continued to upgrade its platform to include level-funded and ancillary products while remaining user-friendly. For more information, visit www.ratefactory.com

