Spinning disc reactor can be used to process the plant-based materials into meatless meat products

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With all the excitement in plant-based meat products such as Beyond Meat, Infinity Supercritical is developing applications for its cavitation based Spinning Disc Reactor (SDR) for plant-based processing.



The simplicity and elegance of the SDR allows it to provide instantaneous processing of plant-based components, while also allowing integrated food safety, via cavitation science.

When plant-based components are mixed with water, the resulting cavitation from the process provides a short burst of UV light and heat which provides pasteurization, sterilization, and allows reactions to occur to make food safer.

Flax is a good example of a plant-based nutrient that has partial amounts of cyanogenic glycosides than can form cyanide, which can be rendered safe by use of this process.

The spinning disc reactor provides a process intensification reaction that simultaneously provides food safety, reduces processing time, and uniformly mixes plant-based components together to form a final product. The process can be used to mix nutrient-rich foods such as hemp, flax, and moringa.

Infinity Supercritical LLC offers innovative one-touch processing technology, and a visionary future, for clean and green oil and food processing using water and cavitation science. Please visit https://sonicextractor.com for more information.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Supercritical LLC | TEL (720) 541-9113

greg@infinitysupercritical.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.