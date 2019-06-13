Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market to Reach US$1131.02 Mn by 2025, Suggests QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prefabricated bathroom pods market was worth US$770.12 mn in 2018 and the report suggests that the market will reach US$1131.02 mn by 2025, registering a steady CAGR of 5.67%. QY Research analysts have published a detailed report of the market, titled “ Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 .” The research report details the trajectory of the overall market for the forecast period.



Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market: Drivers

The prefabricated bathroom pods are one of the most convenient ways of adding bathroom section in a time-saving way. It is a hassle free construction as compared to a conventional bathroom that takes quite a long time to make. These bathroom pods are convenient for outdoor activities, such as temporary military camps, adventure camping, and setting up bathrooms in a given constructed space. Bathroom pods are slick in design and economical, which is garnering them a high demand in hotels, offices, spa, and salons. In addition, residential sectors is also showing a keen interest in the same. It is lightweight, easy to carry, and install. These factors have increased the demand for the global prefabricated bathroom pods.

Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market: Segment Analysis

The global prefabricated bathroom pods market is segmented on the basis of type and application. In terms of type, the market is segmented as GRP bathroom pods, steel bathroom pods, and others such as concrete bathroom pods. In terms of application, the market is segmented as residential use, commercial use, and others such as military accommodation, etc. The prefabricated bathroom pods have a high demand in commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, salons, and spa, etc.

Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global prefabricated bathroom pods market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the most productive in the global market of prefabricated bathroom pods. Asia Pacific is also increasing its production to become one of the leading regions of the global prefabricated bathroom pods market.

Global Prefabricated Bathroom Pods Market: The Key Players

The key players studied in the global prefabricated bathroom pods market are Walker Modular, Taplanes, Offsite Solutions, Interpod, Bathsystem, Elements Europe, Eurocomponents, Oldcastle SurePods, Sanika, Buildom, and Pivotek. These companies are trying to develop innovative prefabricated bathroom pods to cement their presence in the global market.

For example, Offsite Solutions has a steel and concrete pod, a premium creation, which was recently added to the company’s product portfolio. It has incorporated a concrete base to create luxury bathrooms that are unique. Offsite Solutions is the only UK pod manufacturer that offers this unique shower pod solution. This has helped the company to win the award of Highly Commended at the Offsite Awards 2019 in the Product Innovation of the Year category.

