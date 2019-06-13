Global Surface Protection Tapes Market 2019-2024 - Growing Use of Surface Protection Tapes in Diversified Industries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Protection Tapes Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl chloride), Surface Material (Polished metals, Glass, Plastic) End-use (Electronics & appliances, Building & construction, Automotive) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for surface protection tapes is projected to be valued at USD 18.0 billion by 2024.

The market for surface protection tapes is growing due to the increasing demand from various end-use industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region. These tapes cater to various market sectors, as these are available in different dimensions (sizes), colors, and patterns, and varying in adhesive strength.



These surface protective tapes are widely used in various end-use industries for two main reasons: to protect the surfaces from external agents during production processes and to shield them from scratches or damage during transportation and storage. The growth of the end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, and building & construction is the key factor driving the growth of the surface protection tapes market. However, factors such as raw material cost inhibit the growth of the surface protection tapes market.



The surface protection tapes market has been categorized based on type, surface material, end-use industry, and region. The segmentation based on type includes polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Based on surface material, the surface protection tapes market is segmented into polished metals, glass, plastic, and others. The end-use industries for surface protection tapes considered in this report include electronics & appliances, building & construction, automotive, and others.



On the basis of key regions, the market for surface protection tapes is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of about 49.7% in 2018, owing to the huge construction industry in this region.



The global market for surface protection tapes is dominated by large players such as Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), DowDuPont (US), and 3M (US). Other players in this market include Tesa SE (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Avery Dennison (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), and Intertape Polymer Group (Canada).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Surface Protection Tapes Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Type & Country

4.3 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Type

4.4 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Surface Material

4.5 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By End-Use Industry

4.6 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Wide Acceptance Due to Reduced Weight, Ease of Application, and Ease of Removal

5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Surface Protection Tapes in Diversified Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Recycling Polymer Plastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Adhesive Tapes Technology

5.2.3.2 Rise in Building & Construction Activities

5.2.3.3 Developing the Transportation Sector Around the World

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Implementation of Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Uncertainty About Bond Permanency



6 Surface Protection Tape Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene (PE)

6.2.1 The Polyethylene (PE) Segment Dominated the Surface Protection Tape Market in 2018

6.3 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3.1 The Polypropylene (PP) to Be the Fastest Growing Type of Surface Protection Tapes

6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.4.1 The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) to Be the Largest Segment in 2018, in Terms of Volume

6.5 Others

6.5.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Record A High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



7 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Surface Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polished Metals

7.2.1 The Polished Metals Segment to Lead the Surface Protection Tapes Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Glass

7.3.1 The Glass Segment to Be the Second-Largest Segment of the Surface Protection Tapes Market

7.4 Plastic

7.4.1 The Versatility & Durability of Plastic Surfaces is Expected to Drive Its Demand, and Hence the Demand for Surface Protection Tapes

7.5 Others

7.5.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Record A Moderate Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



8 Surface Protection Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronics & Appliances

8.2.1 The Electronics & Appliances Segment to Lead the Surface Protection Tapes Market, in Terms of Both Value & Volume

8.3 Building & Construction

8.3.1 Rising Demand for Construction Activities to Drive the Demand for Surface Protection Tapes

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 The Automotive Segment to Be the Second-Largest Segment in the Surface Protection Tapes Market

8.5 Others

8.5.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Record A Moderate Growth Rate During The Forecast Period



9 Surface Protection Tapes Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansions, Investments, and Divestitures

10.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.4.3 New Product Developments



11 Company Profiles



3M

Ajit Industries Private Limited

American Biltrite Inc.

Aurotapes

Avery Dennison

Berry Global Inc.

Chargeurs

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Covertec SRL

Delphon

DowDuPont

Fixon

Integument Technologies, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Mexim Adhesive Tapes Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Polifilm Group

Pregis LLC

Rhira Industries LLC

Scapa Group

Tesa SE

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tuftape Fzco

